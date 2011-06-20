Bam Margera's Co-Star Ryan Dunn Dead: Wildest Jackass Stunts Vertical

The Butt X-Ray

For all the wild things Ryan Dunn did on MTV’s hit series Jackass, he’s probably best known for a stunt from the first film adaptation, 2002’s Jackass: The Movie. The “Butt X-Ray” had Dunn insert a tiny toy car into his rectum. While we can’t begin to imagine the unbelievable pain and embarrassment this probably caused, kudos to Dunn for not only doing what his Jackass co-star Steve-O couldn’t, but for also giving us one of the most spectacular X-rays ever.

Moving Target

The boys went hunting in 2010’s record-breaking movie Jackass 3D and perfected the art of pain. The gang took aim at Dunn as he was catapulted from an inflatable cushion. Watch Dunn fly through the air without the greatest of ease. Bullseye!

Spoiling His Meal

Nothing says tasty like sour milk and black sausages, right? On this Finnish radio show appearance, Dunn and Jackass’ leading man Bam Margera did some fine dining. But Dunn drew the line when it came to rotten dairy.

Too Much Tequila

In this Maxim video, Dunn “skulled” (which we believe is a cool way of saying “chugged” or “quickly consumed”) an entire bottle of tequila on stage at a concert. Staying true to the “one tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor” adage, Dunn was curled up in the fetal position upon completion.

Dunn Gets Dethroned

When in London? Dunn donned his best medieval garb in front of a castle only to be knocked over in his chair… over and over again. Somehow, the joke never gets old.

No Pain, No Gain

From getting punched in the face to branding his friend, Dunn seemed to be game for anything, as this montage of Dunn's vast array of work indicates. And he did it all for the “funny.”

The Human Lab Rat

At a lab center, Dunn lived up to his middle-school personality by trying to make slick shoes from the beloved ‘80s movie The Goonies. Naturally, he decided the best way to test chemicals was by drinking them. Mm-mm not-so-good.