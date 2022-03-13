Barack Obama Reveals He Has COVID: ‘Get Vaccinated’

Former President Barack Obama revealed Sunday afternoon that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Coronavirus cases have plummeted since January, when the Omicron variant raged across the U.S., setting records for infections. Many cities and states have since softened their COVID mitigation measures, ditching mask and vaccine mandates.

Even so, more than 1,000 Americans continue to die each day from the virus, and over 30,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID. Only 65.2 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 965,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began in 2020, and nearly 80 million infections have been reported in the U.S. alone, the CDC reports.