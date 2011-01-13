Barack Obama’s Arizona Speech: Reactions and Commentary

The president's speech at a memorial service for the shooting victims urged Americans to " be better." Kirsten Powers, John Avlon, Lloyd Grove, and Eleanor Clift grade his address. Plus, watch and read Obama's Arizona speech.

Obama Speech Missed an OpportunityBy Kirsten Powers

Sure, the president provided his usual inspiration, but he failed to shut down the ridiculous media meme that right-wing talk radio was responsible for the Arizona shootings. And how are ordinary Americans to blame?

Obama's Passion as President and ParentBy John Avlon

The president spoke as the adult in the room to inject civility into his Arizona speech—and spoke frankly instead of making false promises to a grieving nation.

Mourner-in-Chief's Eulogy Puts Palin to ShameBy Lloyd Grove

The president got an arena; Sarah Palin was stuck at home—and the comparisons of the two speeches Wednesday on the Arizona tragedy get worse from there. Lloyd Grove on the Obama-Palin disparity.

The Obama of Old Returns with Arizona SpeechBy Eleanor Clift

In Tucson, the president dropped his sober professor mien, going back to his One America theme to deliver a speech that was among the best he’s ever given.

