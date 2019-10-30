Obama’s Wake-Up Call to the Woke: Don’t Blow This for Us

Well, we’ve been waiting for Barack Obama to say something. And boy, did he say something! He was being interviewed at the Obama Foundation Summit yesterday, and from the edited clip that’s out it’s hard to say exactly what the context was. He was being interviewed by a young woman, and the topic seems to have had something to do with youth activism. Anyway, here’s what he said, in full, with just a few little edits of asides like his mention of Malia:

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re always politically woke and all that stuff…You should get over that quickly. The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws. People who you are fighting may love their kids and share certain things with you.

“One danger I see among young people particular on college campuses is a sense…[that] the way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people, and that’s enough. If I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right or used the wrong verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself, cuz, ‘Man, you see how woke I was, I called you out.’ Get on TV. Watch my show. Watch Grown-ish .