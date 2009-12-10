Barbara Walters Picks Michelle Obama as Most Fascinating Person of 2009
Among such luminous names as Kate Gosselin and Glenn Beck, being chosen as Barbara Walters' "most fascinating" person of the year is...an honor? Whatever you make of it, Babs picked Michelle Obama, thanks largely to her glistening biceps.
Among such luminous names as Kate Gosselin and Glenn Beck, being chosen as Barbara Walters' "most fascinating" person of the year is...an honor? Whatever you make of it, Babs picked Michelle Obama, thanks largely to her glistening biceps.