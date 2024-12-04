Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Taking a ‘Break’: Report

President-elect Donald Trump is considering replacing his pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to The Wall Street Journal. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the outlet reports growing concerns among Republican senators over allegations made against Hegseth, including accusations of binge drinking and sexual assault. Sources also told The Wall Street Journal that Trump’s allies believe Hegseth won’t be able to survive further controversy, noting that the next 48 hours would be crucial in determining his role in the Pentagon. DeSantis was reportedly on an earlier list for potential defense secretary candidates, but Trump ultimately chose Hegseth. However, as allegations continue to mount against Hegseth, sources shared that Trump is now considering DeSantis, as well as a few other choices on the initial list. If Hegseth’s nomination is rescinded, Trump could select DeSantis or another replacement, the sources added. Meanwhile, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins reported Tuesday that Hegseth plans to sit for an interview on Fox News Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT