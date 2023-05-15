Suzanne Morphew’s Husband Blames Her for Making ‘Bad Decisions’ During Chemo

Just over three years since Suzanne Morphew vanished without a trace on Mother’s Day after going on a bike ride, her family has spoken out, slamming authorities for once charging her husband with murder.

“It's very hurtful to lose your reputation and your integrity,” Barry Morphew, 55, said in a Good Morning America interview Monday morning.

Flanked by his two adult daughters, Morphew described the years leading up to his wife’s disappearance on May 10, 2020, in Maysville, Colorado, including the “bad decisions” he claims Suzanne, 49, made while battling with drugs and chemotherapy for Hodgkin's lymphoma. He also denied any trouble in their marriage of 26 years, or any involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

“I know she was going through some hard things and made some bad decisions,” Morphew said, insisting that he was unaware of an affair she was having. “She was really having trouble with the chemotherapy and the drugs.”

But for years, Colorado law enforcement was steadfast in alleging that Morphew murdered Suzanne after he learned of her extramarital love affair—before he disposed of her body and staged a fake bike crash to cover up his crime.

In May 2021, prosecutors charged Morphew with her murder, offering up shocking details about how Suzanne wanted to end their marriage and even referred to him as a “Jekyll and Hyde.” Days after his arrest, Morphew was hit with additional charges for allegedly submitting a mail-in ballot on behalf of his missing wife—and casting her vote for Donald Trump. (Morphew pleaded guilty last July for casting his wife’s ballot.)

Despite the mountain of evidence, prosecutors abruptly filed a motion to drop the murder charges last April, just nine days before Morphew was set to stand trial. The shocking move came after 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley barred prosecutors from using many of their key witnesses at trial after failing to turn over evidence.

The case, however, was dismissed with prejudice—meaning prosecutors can refile charges against Morphew at any time.

“They’ve got tunnel vision and they looked at one person and they’ve got too much pride to say they’re wrong and look somewhere else,” Morphew told Good Morning America. “I don’t have anything to worry about. I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Morphew and his family have since filed a $15 million federal civil rights lawsuit against prosecutors and local law enforcement, claiming that he was wrongfully arrested for “a crime he did not commit.” On Monday, Morphew’s two daughters stressed they are standing by their dad and called the last few years “literally our worst nightmare.”

“I've never had a shred of doubt,” Macy Morphew said.