Dave Portnoy’s bet for the Republican presidential nomination is his own governor.

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Even a “bro culture” fixture has lost confidence in JD Vance.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he would back Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a hypothetical two-way contest with the vice president—though his top choice for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination is a conservative stalwart in his home state.

Portnoy, 49, told MAGA commentator Scott Jennings that his pick for 2028 is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who bucked the blue tsunami in the midterm elections.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has weighed in on potential 2028 Republican presidential candidates. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Portnoy thinks voters rejected the Trump administration in the November polls largely because of the Iran war—something even Vance acknowledged in his own assessment of the elections.

“I hear Trump promised America First, no foreign wars, and he’s out here fighting on behalf of Israel,” Portnoy said. “That America First mentality, I think a lot of people feel Trump turned his back on. And I think that’s the biggest reason he lost a lot of these people.”

Portnoy thinks Vance’s flip-flopping on Trump over the years has put him in a bind that could cost him a shot at the presidency.

Portnoy thinks Vice President JD Vance no longer has a shot at the presidency. Paul Vernon/via REUTERS

“I think JD’s done. Like, I don’t think he has a chance,” he said. “I think he’s too closely affiliated with Trump. He’s gonna have to distance himself from Trump. And I don’t know how you go from ‘Trump was the worst’ to ‘Trump was the best’ back to ‘Trump was not so good,’ which he would have to do to win, because he was very against him and became the VP.”

A decade ago, Vance was a devout “Never Trumper” who said Trump was “unfit for our nation’s highest office.” But his Trumpward turn over the years, which began in 2021, ultimately culminated in becoming Trump’s vice president and even chief negotiator for the Iran war.

Portnoy named Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his 2028 pick. Saul Martinez/Getty Images

For those reasons, Portnoy thinks DeSantis is the better bet for the GOP in 2028.

“I like the way he’s run Florida. Like I’m here. It’s the only state that stayed red—barely. And I think he’s pretty good,” he said. “I think DeSantis has been consistently DeSantis for as long as I’ve really followed him. He would be the guy I think would have the best shot.”