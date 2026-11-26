Far be it from me to stir anybody’s gravy this Thanksgiving, but those Americans among us who have tolerated gloating from their MAGA relatives for years can now offer some thanks of their own following this year’s midterm elections. If you’re one of the lucky people looking to mix a little schadenfreude into the stuffing, here are a few reasons to give very public thanks at the table this year.

Thank you to the American South. It has, indeed, appeared to rise again—like the perfect corn casserole—though not quite in the way its most ardent fans vowed it would. This southern revival is being fueled by a population sick of being lied to, disenfranchised, gerrymandered to within an inch of their electoral lives, and ignored. Georgia, the Carolinas, and, I still can’t believe I’m typing this, Mississippi all went blue. Plus, Texas, if you want to call Texas the South. (I do not because Texas is of no other American region. Texas is singular.)

Texas Senator-elect James Talarico speaks during a post-midterm election conference by the Democratic Party in Denver, Colorado on November 12, 2026. Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

Another state gets my thanks this year: Minnesota. Its residents defeated ICE with nice. The Land of 10,000 Lakes met fascism with frog costumes and whistles and signs featuring snowplows. “Tactical frivolity” has a long history in fighting government overreach and a not-so-great history in fighting those who have a general dislike of frivolity, but Minnesota breathed new life into this old tactic, demonstrating to the entire country what a people fortified with the courage of their convictions and a bellyful of wild rice soup can do. Both Renee Good and Alex Pretti gave their lives in 2026 to protect their neighbors— they also deserve our thanks.

A small thank you to Zohran Mamdani for demonstrating what good governance looks like. This year, he was everywhere in NYC: filling potholes, jumping into public swimming pools in his three-piece suit, and making good on his promise to institute a rent freeze and a millionaire’s tax on expensive, unused properties. He even showed up on my TV show, Have I Got News For You.

He would deserve more thanks except, as I write these words, he has just postponed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade due to impending storm systems. Also, the mustache sans beard look is giving major middle school gym teacher vibes. Either grow back the beard or start wearing a whistle.

Some thanks must go to Alaska’s other Dan Sullivan. Not the Senator who lost, but the rando with the same name who also lost, managing to aggrieve the entire Republican establishment along the way. Dan “The Other” Sullivan also did everybody a huge favor by not garnering enough votes to force a runoff. Perhaps Santa can lend Senator-elect Mary Peltola his sleigh for her grand, and belated, entrance.

Alaska Senator-elect Mary Peltola speaks during an Election Night rally in Anchorage on November 3, 2026. Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

Finally, I’m thankful for those stainless-steel mixing bowls found in practically every American kitchen. Those things are the best. Stackable, indestructible, easy to clean. You can store stuff in them, mix stuff in them, and, in a pinch, bludgeon your enemies with them. We take a lot for granted in this country. It’s only when systems begin to fail, as they did in astonishing numbers during 2026, that we begin appreciating simple utility. Those bowls are a pretty good stand-in for the stolidity of an American people pushed to their absolute limit.

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They stood up in 2026. In the streets and in the voting booths. In ways big and small, millions of us said “enough.” As we swerve into an already dicey-looking 2027, it’s good to remind ourselves of what we accomplished this year. We lived our lives. We had fun. We watched sports and ogled celebs and did all the dumb stuff that we always do. But we also organized, marched, and demanded accountability for an out-of-control administration.

It is the American people themselves who, yet again, spun lead into gold in 2026—well, except for our military, which detonated lead into the Iowa air. There’s a peculiar quality to the American people. We are slow to rouse ourselves from our entertainments and the tangles of our ordinary lives. But when we finally do, we tend to make a hell of a racket. The challenge now is to keep our eyes off our devices long enough to ensure we still have a country when we look up again.

Whatever your political leanings, I hope we can agree Thanksgiving has always been the best American holiday. It was created as a day of thanks and a day of thanks it remains. Once a year, friends and family gather for a meal and to reflect on gratitude. Some of us may feel more grateful than others this year, but for one day at least, I hope we can join hands, bow our heads, and tell MAGA to suck it. I remain grateful for the holiday and for all of you.

Now pass the mac-n-cheese.