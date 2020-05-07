Barstool Sports ‘Hemorrhaging Money,’ Top Editor Flips Out at Writers

Barstool Sports, the satirical men’s sports and lifestyle blog, is “hemorrhaging money,” according to an email sent over the weekend by its editor-in-chief, Keith Markovich. The controversial outlet’s founder Dave Portnoy also confessed last month that the site was “losing millions of dollars in advertising,” thanks to the ongoing global pandemic.

The email and subsequent text messages sent by Markovich—in one, he called a blogger “super-retarded”—were read aloud during a contentious, heated exchange on Monday with the four hosts of the SiriusXM radio show Barstool Chicago.

The kerfuffle began over the weekend when Mike “Barstool Carl” Sterk sent a follow-up email to Markovich asking whether he would be allowed to blog about GrubHub, which advertises on Barstool. (Markovich did not respond to a previous email sent two days prior.) A photo posted on Facebook on Friday by the owner of a Chicago-based food truck revealed that the delivery app snatched $666.09 in fees and commissions from the $1,042.63 worth of orders the truck received last month, and so Sterk reached out to his editor again.