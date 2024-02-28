’90s Bath & Body Works Fragrances Are Having a Renaissance—and I’m Here for It

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Somewhere between the wildly popular Night Court reboot and our never-ending love of grunge, the 1990s are having a moment—again. Pop culture hearts nostalgia, but what really surfaces those long-forgotten memories? Scent. Given the enduring love of all things born in the ’90s, it comes as no surprise that nostalgic Bath & Body Works scents have undergone a major renaissance as of late—not that they ever really left the zeitgeist. So, if you still scream along to Beastie Boys songs, roller skate down memory lane with classic Bath & Body Works scents.

Sure, the classics like Cucumber Melon and Warm Vanilla Sugar have made a valiant return, but the brand’s newer releases offer something for everyone—including those of us who are triggered by the locker room memories these old-school fragrances conjure.

Aside from the retro scents, Bath & Body Works has a slew of newer fragrance offerings that are all grown up. In fact, the brand now has an addicting aromatherapy range and a solid men’s line. Besides not always being stocked in stores, many online exclusives make the web experience even better than shopping the iconic mall brand brick-and-mortar style.

The new scents, including perfume and cologne, candles, essential oils, and bath products, are light enough to layer, and the body balms tackle even the driest of skin. I’ve sniffed, I’ve splashed, and below, I’ve rounded up some picks (new and old) to take note of, whether you’re feeling nostalgic or you’re desperately seeking a new signature scent fit for 1999 or 2024.

Cucumber Melon Daily Nourishing Body Lotion For the Classic Bath & Body Works Lover Yes, classics like Sweet Pea, Cucumber Melon, and Warm Vanilla Sugar still exist. These timeless light scents will transport you back to junior prom with one whiff. Buy At Bath & Body Works $ 15

Eucalyptus Spearmint Essential Oil Spray For the Person Who Needs a Mood Boost The entire aromatherapy line (known as the Wellness Shop) is full of mood-boosting fragrances, including Eucalyptus Spearmint, an uplifting scent that counters stress, and one of my favorites, the sleep-inducing Lavender Vanilla. The scents work for any gender or age, and the essential oil sprays can be used for body or linens. Buy At Bath & Body Works $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Men’s Canyon Cologne For the Dude Surely, the Big Lebowski’s The Dude would scoff at skincare, but the Bath & Body Works men’s line is a win for guys who are into grooming—or just smelling good. The men’s line has basics like shampoo and shaving cream but also body splashes and even colognes. Buy At Bath & Body Works $ 45

Sweetheart Cherry Fine Fragrance Mist For the Sweet-Toothed Sugar Lover Some of these scents are straight sugar bombs—but if that’s your thing, they won’t disappoint. The brand recently released Sweetheart Cherry, which has heavy notes of maraschino and a hint of pistachio, which is a very on-trend fragrance note. Buy At Bath & Body Works $ 17

C.O. Bigelow My Favorite Night Balm Lip Balm For Those With Chronically Chapped Lips The best nighttime treatment for dry lips I’ve ever used is C.O. Bigelow My Favorite Night Balm. C.O. Bigelow is a real apothecary on Sixth Avenue in the West Village, and this super balm has me waking up with hydrated, smooth lips. You may have used one of its Mentha Lip shines, back in the day, but you’ll want to update your high school favorite with this formula. Buy At Bath & Body Works $ 9

