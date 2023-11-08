Bearaby’s New Warmables Collection Has the Best Self-Care Stocking Stuffers of the Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are weighted blankets, and then there are Bearaby Weighted Blankets. The top-tier, sustainably focused brand has become a go-to favorite for nappers and self-care aficionados across the country, and now the brand is debuting even more relaxation-focused products. Bearaby just released its new Warmables collection, which includes a heated neck wrap, a heated lap pad, and a bottle, just in time for the holidays (and the colder weather!). To round out the new perfect-for-gifting collection, the brand also recently dropped The Dreamer, a super luxe weighted eye mask.

Whether you’re looking for some stellar holiday gifts, stocking stuffers, or extra self-care tools to ease your mind and body during this stressful time of year, don’t sleep on Bearaby’s dreamy new launches.

The Dream Weighted Eye Mask If you’ve never tried a weighted sleep mask, you don’t know what you’re missing. Don’t pass up the soothing weighted Dreamer sleep mask. Whether you’re on a long flight across the sea or just catching some z’s in your own comfy bed, this lightly weighted sleep mask blocks out light and helps relieve tension from your eyes, forehead, temples, and jaw by using Deep Touch Pressure (DTP). You can even pop the mask in the freezer for a nice cooling effect on your face. No matter how you wear it, though, expect a deep slumber. Buy At Bearaby $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Lounger Weighted and Heated Lap Pad This weighted lap pad is the gift that keeps on giving. The seven-pound relaxation accessory works magic on your lap, chest, and back and is a lighter, more compact, and travel-friendly alternative to Bearaby’s weighted blankets. Like the other pieces in the collection, the Lounger can also be warmed up or cooled in the microwave or freezer. Buy At Bearaby $ 129 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Snuggler Weighted and Heated Bottle The Snuggler is a weighted bottle that you can heat up or cool down to help with pain relief (i.e. muscle spasms, menstrual cramps, etc.) and muscle relaxation. A sustainable alternative to a traditional heating pad or hot water bag, the Snuggler can be used anywhere your muscles need extra TLC. Buy At Bearaby $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Calmer Weighted and Heated Neck Wrap This weighted, heated neck wrap relieves tension and stress in no time at all. The wrap, which also uses (DTP) and thermotherapy, is slightly weighted and targets key tension points, including your neck, shoulders, and back, with its all-natural, heat-retaining Terraclay and soft Snugknit fabric. Just pop this weighted wrap into the microwave or freezer as an alternative to a heating pad or ice pack, and let the Calmer work its impressive relaxation magic. This tension-relieving wrap is already sold out, but add yourself to the waitlist to be the first to know when it’s restocked. Buy At Bearaby $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.