The Veil Is Un-IslamicBy Subhash Chopra

If the prophet’s wife herself wore no burqa, how could it become part of essential Islam as the Taliban and al Qaeda ideologues arrogate to themselves in the name of Allah, Islam, and the Ummah, or the global Islamic nation?

Women Fight Back: Don't Ban the Veil!By Sheema Kahn

Sheema Khan considers wearing her headscarf a feminist act—and says her native Canada is belying its liberal values by supporting Quebec's attempt to ban the veil.

