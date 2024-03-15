Sportssubvertical orientation badge

‘Bee Invasion’ Halts Pro Tennis Match In Southern California

ADVANTAGE, BEES

Bees could be seen congregating on the stadium’s Spidercam during the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

A massive swarm of bees delayed for nearly two hours Thursday’s BNP Paribas Open tennis quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in southern California.

At one-all in the first set, Alcaraz’s service game was interrupted by the insects, causing the chair umpire to suspend play due to a “bee invasion.” The Spaniard and defending champion hustled off court with his racquet and a towel for self-defense.

Bees could be seen congregating on the stadium’s Spidercam. Nearly an hour later, beekeeper Lance Davis arrived on scene and used a vacuum to tend to the camera, which was then moved to the upper deck of the stadium, according to the Palm Springs Desert Sun. Davis was honored with a playing of Foo Fighters’ “There Goes My Hero” over the loudspeaker.

The match resumed at around 5:00 p.m. local time, and Alcaraz won handily, 6-3 6-1. The fourth men’s singles quarterfinal of the day is scheduled to follow on the same court.

Only a few months have passed since bees last caused a delay in a pro sporting event. During a Colorado Rockies–Baltimore Orioles game in August, a swarm of honey bees in left field paused the proceedings for about five minutes.

