Before Gabby Petito, This Woman Vanished in the Wild West

She was an adventurous young woman who left her hometown on the East Coast for a new life with her boyfriend out West—and then just vanished.

She is not Gabby Petito, the missing white woman who became a social media fixation after she disappeared in similar circumstances last month and has since been found slain.

She is Lauren “El” Cho, and many people believe her June 28 disappearance from Morongo Valley in the California desert near Palm Springs received relatively little attention because she is a woman of color. Three months later, the 30-year-old’s friends and family can only put their faith in the police and hope that somebody who knows something will come forward.