‘Below Deck’ Guests Used Cast Member Names in Opioid Scheme: DA

A couple who appeared on the hit Bravo reality show Below Deck are accused of scheming to obtain bogus opioid prescriptions using the names of other cast members, according to prosecutors.

Dr. Francis Martinis, a 55-year-old urologist from Fort Salonga, New York, and his wife, Jessica Martinis, 38, were indicted Thursday on charges of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance and falsifying business records, Suffolk County authorities announced.

“Physicians are held to a high standard, as they take an oath to uphold a number of professional ethical standards when they begin their careers,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “The conduct Dr. Martinis allegedly engaged in with his wife not only violated this oath, but it also violated the law.”

Martinis, who starred on episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht with his wife, allegedly electronically transmitted a number of oxycodone prescriptions to pharmacies across Long Island under the names of other Below Deck stars, which Jessica would pick up and pay for with cash.

They first raised red flags in January, when Jessica’s attempt to fill a bogus prescription handwritten by her husband caused a suspicious pharmacist to call the police.

None of the oxycodone prescriptions were actually intended for the people named in the prescriptions, according to the prosecutors.

After her arrest, according to a bail letter obtained by People, Jessica told police, “We didn’t sell any prescriptions, it was all for us. There was no diversion.”

“My clients have pled not guilty and are presumed innocent, and look forward to their day in court to clear their names,” their attorney, Peter Crusco, said in a text message to the Associated Press.

The couple are due back in court on Jan. 25.