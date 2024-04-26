Chef-Approved Cookware Brand HexClad Joins Forces with Benny Blanco to Launch an Eco-Friendly Apron

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re anything like me, cooking is not something you do in your finest threads. Whether it’s the sauce simmering or just a smoothie blending, there’s always something splashing around. Thankfully, chef-loved cookware brand HexClad tapped music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco to design a limited edition eco-friendly apron that will inspire you to get creative in the kitchen again.

HexClad and Blanco collaborated on a vibrant tie-dye apron made from 100 percent plastic bottle fabric that brings flair and function to the kitchen. Adorned with pink waist ties and pockets aplenty, Benny’s Eco Modern Apron is a must-have for serious gourmands and aspiring cooks alike.

Hexclad x Benny Blanco Limited-Edition Eco-Modern Apron The limited-edition, stain-resistant apron launch coincides with the release of the music mogul’s new cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, which features decadent recipes for flavorful dishes like lobster rolls and latkes. Though Blanco is renowned for his profound influence in the music industry (and being Selena Gomez’s S.O., of course), he’s also known for his culinary prowess, which is well documented on his food-centric Instagram account. Buy At Hexclad $ 119

It turns out, Blanco has been a fan of Hexclad’s Gordon Rasmey-approved cookware staples for awhile now, so it felt like the right move to join forces with the brand for the sustainable and statement-making apron. “HexClad pans are unbreakable. I’ve had them for about a year, and they still look brand new, so I was excited when they told me they were introducing aprons and wanted me to design one,” Blanco said in a statement. “Who the fuck even makes aprons out of water bottles? I think I might wear this apron to the Grammys.”

Benny’s Eco Modern Apron (by HexClad) is a limited-edition, sure-to-sell-out piece, so you’ll want to snag one ASAP. Plus, if you’re on the hunt for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, you’ve found one in this swanky, sustainable tie-dye garment that can hold its own in the kitchen.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.