Driver Slams Car Into Berlin Crowd, Leaving One Person Dead and at Least 8 Injured

German police have arrested the driver of a silver Renault car that hit a crowd of shoppers in Berlin on Wednesday morning, injuring at least eight people and killing at least one person.

Police have not confirmed whether the act was intentional or an accident, but early indications suggest the driver—now in custody—may have targeted the crowd, according to Bild news outlet.

Scottish-American Dr. Who actor John Barrowman, who happened to be on the busy shopping street when the Renault jumped the curb, described a scene of utter chaos that ensued. “It’s really pretty bad, guys,” he said in a video account posted on Twitter.

“There are police behind us, there are other police cars coming. There’s helicopters coming in. This is bad. This is serious, because there’s multiple fatalities,” he said, though police have not confirmed more than one dead person. “There are hundreds of emergency services that are in the area, blocking city block after city block, off. The cordon keeps expanding.”

Heavily armed anti-terrorist police forces were immediately dispatched to the scene, according to social media photos.

The tragedy unfolded very close to where Anis Amri, a Tunisian with Islamist terror ties, killed 11 people after driving a hijacked semi truck into a Berlin Christmas market on the Kurfuerstendamm shopping district in 2016.

Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel confirmed the death of at least one of the people hit.

This story is developing.