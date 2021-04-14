Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies in Prison at Age 82, Says Report

Bernie Madoff, the disgraced Wall Street financier who admitted to carrying out the biggest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, has died in prison, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Last year, Madoff complained that he was dying from terminal kidney disease, and asked a judge to grant him an early release. However, the request was denied, and Madoff is reported to have spent his final days at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina. A source told the Associated Press that Madoff died of natural causes.

Madoff will go down in history as one of America’s most notorious fraudsters. He admitted to tricking thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments in a scheme that lasted for decades. It’s estimated that investors put $17.5 billion into Madoff’s business. Only around $13 billion has been recovered since his conviction in 2009.

He told the Washington Post in Feb. 2020: “I’m terminally ill... There’s no cure for my type of disease. So, you know, I’ve served. I’ve served 11 years already, and, quite frankly, I’ve suffered through it.”

