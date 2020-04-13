Bernie Sanders Endorses Biden for President: ‘We Need You in the White House’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid on Monday afternoon.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one term president and we need you in the White House,” Sanders said in a joint livestream event with Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. “I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe. It’s imperative that all of us work together.”

The Vermont senator’s endorsement comes as Biden has in recent days promised to make a concerted effort to woo Sanders’ progressive base. Sanders dropped out of the 2020 race on April 8 after lagging in the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination.

Biden, 77, and Sanders, 78, are longtime Senate colleagues and regularly refer to each other as “good friends.” Throughout the presidential primary, the two jousted on the debate stage but largely avoided hitting each other as hard as other rivals.

In their joint appearance on Monday, both Democrats acknowledged that they don’t always agree on every policy issue, with Biden preferring a more traditional moderate approach to Sanders’ brand of Democratic socialism, but that they are united in their effort to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

“Your endorsement means a great deal,” Biden, who referred to Sanders as the “most powerful voice” for young progressives, said. “I’m going to need you, not just to win the campaign but to govern.”