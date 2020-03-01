Bernie Worked Hard to Win Over Black Voters. Here's Why They Stuck With Joe.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s landslide victory in South Carolina demonstrated that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ earnest and substantive efforts to court black voters since 2016 were no match for a decades-long intimate political relationship with the community — for now.

From the moment Biden launched his candidacy in 2019 he’s banked his fortunes in the Democratic primary on black voters and with good reason. African-Americans are the most influential bloc within the party’s base, especially in the South where they dominate its ranks.

In fact, all of the successful Democratic presidential contenders of the last half century — Carter, Clinton and Obama — had a natural or well-cultivated comfort within the African-American community.