Celebrate Independence Day by Saving Some Cash With These Sales

This 4th of July holiday marks our nation’s 247th birthday! OK, maybe that’s not all that special, but as we await the semi-quincentennial in 2026, at least we can appreciate that a lot of great American companies are offering 4th of July sales this year.

Given that Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year, this means many of us get to enjoy an extra-long holiday weekend, giving us extra time to shop these summer sales. In fact, many of the sales are already live, so you can already start filling your cart ahead of time. Read on below to check out some of the best 4th of July sales to shop now through Tuesday.

Wayfair Way Day may be in the rearview mirror, but Wayfair’s 4th of July clearance event is honestly just as impressive. For a limited time, take up to 60 percent off living room and bedroom furniture, 50 percent off outdoor furniture, up to 60 percent off mattresses, and so much more. Buy At Wayfair $

Marshalls Did you know that you can shop at Marshalls online? Whether you were already in the know about this semi-hidden e-commerce gem or not, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to peruse the website. From now through July 4, shop Marshalls’ big online clearance event, featuring tons of already-discounted apparel, home decor, and accessories marked down even further. Shop At Marshalls $

Duer DU/ER makes jeans so stretchy you can climb in them, slacks so comfy you can treat them like PJs, and sweats, tees, shorts, and more that will become your go-to casual wear. Through July 5, many of its clothes and accessories are 40 percent off. Shop At DUER $

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals Amazon’s highly-anticipated Prime Day event is still a couple of weeks away, but the e-tailer has already launched plenty of early deals to shop ahead of the massive two-day sale (July 11 and 12). Shop At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Quay What’s better than one stylin’ pair of sunglasses? Two new pairs for the price of one. This Aussie-started, now global eyewear brand is offering customers a BOGO deal through July 4. Shop At Quay $

Society6 If you appreciate a pop of color, pattern, and an artistic touch in everything from a throw pillow to your coffee mugs, Society6 is about to become your new favorite place to shop. When you shop through July 5, you can score up to 25 percent off bags and outdoor and lifestyle goods, 20 percent off apparel, home decor, and wall art, and 10 percent off furniture. Shop At Society6 $

Percival Unique, eye-catching, expertly made, and 20 percent off when you use the code 4THJULY20, Percival’s threads are a surefire way to look sharp this summer. And as this is a pricier brand than many, the time to buy said threads (or shoes or ties) is while this sale is on. Shop At Percival $

Osprey If you want a great hiking day pack, kid carrier, running vest, or, say, a hat, Osprey is always a good brand to consider first. From now through July 14, the trusted brand is marking down items up to 50 percent off. Shop At Osprey $

Helly Hansen If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor, hiking, or summer camping gear for the season, Helly Hansen’s summer sale has you covered with up to 50 percent off men's and women’s apparel and gear. Shop At Helly Hansen $

Reef Your favorite sandal brand that should actually also be a favorite shoe brand and tree brand and boardshorts brand is offering 20 percent off everything—from men’s sandals to kids’ water shoes to women’s tanks and more—through Independence Day. Shop At Amazon $

