2023 has been quite the year, but now that the new year is right around the corner, it’s a good time to ring in 2024 with some gifts for yourself. Chances are, you’ve been shopping for gifts for everyone other than yourself for the last month or two, so now’s the time to treat yourself to some discounted goodies. There are hundreds of solid after-Christmas sales to shop today through the end of the year.

Boxing Day is here, and tons of deals will be live from today through the new year. Best of all, the current roster of sales and discounts is on par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday scores, so if you’ve got some gift cards, holiday cash, or perhaps an end-of-the-year bonus to spend, today’s the day. Indeed, Boxing Day has officially become yet another shopping holiday chock-full of stellar doorbuster deals and sitewide sales to get your hands on before we ring in the new year.

Now that the frantic gifting frenzy has drawn to a close (thank god!), now’s the time to treat yourself to everything on your list while taking advantage of steep discounts from tons of retailers and brands—and without leaving your couch and battling crowds of fellow bargain hunters IRL.

There are plenty of other noteworthy sales from e-tailers like Huckberry, Anthropologie, Dermstore, TUSHY, and so many more. Scroll through below to check out all of the best after-Christmas sales to shop throughout the remainder of 2023, and make sure to bookmark this page—we’ll be updating it with new deals all week.

Apparel & Accessories

Anthropologie: Take up to 40 percent off apparel, accessories, and home decor.

Huckberry is hosting its end-of-year sale with tons of best-selling items marked down up to 40 percent off now through January 1, 2024.

Macy's: Take up to 40 percent off sitewide through January 1, 2024.

Beauty & Grooming

Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 40 percent off during the post-holiday sale with the code DARLING40.

Up to 40 percent off during the post-holiday sale with the code DARLING40. U Beauty : 20 percent off sitewide.

: 20 percent off sitewide. Murad : Take up to 40 percent off select products, including the Botox-like Wrinkle Corrector.

: Take up to 40 percent off select products, including the Botox-like Wrinkle Corrector. Vegamour : 25 percent off New Year 3-pack subscriptions with the code BYE23.

: 25 percent off New Year 3-pack subscriptions with the code BYE23. SpaceNK: Up to 50 percent off select skincare, haircare, and cosmetics.

Health & Wellness

Liquid I.V. : 25 percent off sitewide using the code HOLIDAY25.

: 25 percent off sitewide using the code HOLIDAY25. HigherDOSE : Take up to $715 off infrared sauna blankets, LED masks, and more.

: Take up to $715 off infrared sauna blankets, LED masks, and more. CocoaVia : 25 percent off all cardio and memory products.

: 25 percent off all cardio and memory products. Carol Bike: Take $250 off the AI-powered fitness bike.

Home & Furniture

Ruggable: Up to 20 percent off sitewide (15 percent off one product, 20 percent off two or more products) with the code EOY23.



Take up to 40 percent off sitewide through January 1, 2024. Boutique Rugs : Extra 20 percent discount on selected rugs, with code XMAS.

: Extra 20 percent discount on selected rugs, with code XMAS. Keurig : 20 percent off sitewide with the code TRYNEW23.

: 20 percent off sitewide with the code TRYNEW23. Our Place: Take up to $100 off during the holiday sale.

