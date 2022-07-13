The Best Sales on Running Shoes During Amazon Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, it is hard to keep track of all the best deals on items you actually want to buy. If you are looking to up your fitness game this year, the first item you'll need to buy is a quality pair of running shoes. So, no matter where you are in your fitness journey, check out the best deals on all the best running shoes right here.

Men's

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe, 46% Off

New Balance Men's 520 V7 Running Shoe, 39% Off

adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe, 35% Off

Reebok Men's Classic Harman Run Sneaker, 48% Off

adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe, 49% Off

Saucony Men's Kinvara 12 Running Shoe, 45% Off

Women's

Saucony Women's Core Peregrine 11 Trail Running Shoe, 41% Off

adidas Women's Puremotion Running Shoe, 26% Off

ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes, 27% Off

Under Armour Women's Charged Pursuit 2 Bl Running Shoe, 39% Off

Reebok Women's Nano X1 Cross Trainer, 43% Off

ALTRA Women's AL0A547X Torin 5 Road Running Shoe, 57% Off

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.