The Best Beach Towels to Elevate Your Summer Vacation

Going to the beach is probably my favorite way to spend each summer with the ocean breeze and sun being the perfect mix to help me relax. That being said, the last few times I have gone, I was cobbling together two small bath towels to serve as a makeshift beach towel after realizing I didn’t own a single one anymore. As a result, I got to work to find the best beach towels I could find.

A good beach towel has a number of quality features that set them apart from lesser options. A good beach towel has enough length to comfortably fit your body when you are out sunbathing, sturdy enough material to stand up to the elements and is still absorbent enough to dry you off after a quick plunge in the ocean—because no one wants to be covered in sand. here are tons of different designs and colors to choose from, ranging from classic stripe designs to abstract art. So, instead of sifting through hundreds of pages of beach towels (like I did), check out the list below of the best beach towels you can use all summer long.

Brooklinen Island Life Beach Towel There are few options in the world that offer as many great bedding and bath linens as Brooklinen. More recently, Brooklinen released a line of beach towels with designs created by artists from New York City. Of these towels, my personal favorite is the Brooklinen Island Life Beach Towel. In addition to the unique, wavy design, the towel is made with a thick 600 GSM Terry material that is sturdier than traditional bath towels while maintaining absorbency. The towels come with a Velour front for a softer feel against your body. Buy at Brooklinen $ 68

Rumpl Retro Nights Everywhere Towel If you are looking for something sturdy, the Rumpl Retro Nights Everywhere Towel is the right choice for you. The Everywhere Towel is meant to be used, well, everywhere, and it is made to stand up to any conditions as a result. The towel repels sand, pet hair, and with its antimicrobial finish, odor as well. Additionally, the towels are made of a quick-drying microsuede so you won't have to worry about dragging around damp towels for the rest of the day. The Everywhere Towel is designed to be rolled up and stored easily as well, so it can fit comfortably in a backpack with minimal space. Buy at Rumpl $ 49

OAS Blue Palm Beach Towel For something with a simpler design and construction, the OAS Blue Palm Beach Towel is a great option. The towel has an understated palm tree design and is made of a soft 100% long cotton material built for comfort against skin. Furthermore, the towel comes in a larger 59” by 39” size meant to laid out on. The beach towel has a basic look and quality to it that is perfect for any days at the beach without worries. Additionally, the towel is currently on sale for $28 off if you are looking for a great deal. Buy at Huckberry $ 52

Parachute Oversized Beach Towel Perhaps the biggest downside of most beach towels I have looked at is the size. While bigger than a bath towel, most still do not have enough length to allow me to lay down flat without a large chunk of my legs or my head resting in the sand. While I don’t expect every towel to cover me entirely, I do want at least a bit more length. The Parachute Oversized Beach Towel is the solution to this issue. With a length of 70 inches, the towel is the perfect size for someone who wants more. Additionally, the towel is made of 110% Turkish cotton for a light soft feel to it. Buy at Parachute $ 69

Quince Cabana Stripe Beach Towel For a truly classic look and feel, the Quince Cabana Stripe Beach Towel fits that description exactly. Designed with the old-school block stripes in a bold red or deep navy, the beach towel is built to evoke that nostalgic feeling of going to the beach with your family or even your grandparents. The classic style is also backed up by top-notch 100% long-staple cotton and a thick 600 GSM so you don’t need to miss out on quality to get a great old-school design. Buy at Quince $ 60

Weezie Beach Towel The Weezie Beach Towel is simply a good choice that you won’t regret. Made with 100% long-staple cotton and completely hypoallergenic, the towels are going to stand up to sand and water while also being gentle on your skin. Furthermore, the beach towel comes in a number of unique colors and designs such as Sea Foam Wave, Coral Flowers, Royal Blue Stripe and Light Blue Stripe, among others. Buy at Weezie $ 78

Standard Textile Resort Striped Pool Towel When you are looking for a towel at a good cost while still offering good quality, make sure to check out the Standard Textile Resort Striped Pool Towel. The towel comes in four classic colors and basic stripes, is made of 100% Turkish cotton and costs less than $50. Furthermore, the towel is thick and durable at 526 GSM, so you won’t have to worry about it tearing or snagging on anything. Additionally, the towel comes with a hanging loop so you can easily place it on a hook without the risk of falling on a wet floor or into the sand. Buy at Standard Textile Home $ 42

