Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’re believers in keeping fit... or at least trying. Even small, regular workouts can do so much for overall health, aging well, and mood-boosting. Of course, exercise also counters the effects of holiday cookie splurging. The working-out-at-home trend is here to stay, and there’s no excuse not to work out when the gym is at home. Plus, home gym equipment is more advanced than ever, compact, and affordable. Here are some amazing deals to scoop up now, just in time for a post-workout recovery eggnog or pie.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Bowflex Max Trainer M6

I have long coveted the MaxTrainer; this no-impact workout can be as hard or easygoing as your fitness level dictates. A professional-quality machine, the motion is a hybrid between stair and elliptical, but with better muscle activation than either, and 16 levels of resistance. The Max Trainer M6 is high-tech too, with a heart rate monitor, USB charging port, and more neat features. Besides that, the big selling point of these is the compact build, which is far smaller than a treadmill. These fit in tight spaces that will not accommodate other machines. Right now, score $400 off regular pricing and free shipping. At that price, I may even opt-in to the home assembly help to make the setup quick and easy. They also have accessories like variable kettlebells and studio cycles on sale. Now, where are those holiday cookies? The sale ends on November 29.

Bowflex Max Trainer M6 Down from $1500 Buy at Bowflex $ 1099 Free Shipping

Horizon Fitness, 5.0 IC Indoor Cycle

We’re fans of Horizon Fitness products, which also have a slightly lower price point than competitors. This Bluetooth-compatible studio cycle measures just 47” long and 85 lbs, so another great contender for smaller footprint picks. Other attractive features include that no subscription is required (though optional, if you prefer) and a quiet magnetic flywheel. They also have deals on accessories like dumbbells; just use code BF30 to get the discount. Horizon Fitness, 5.0 IC Indoor Cycle is a Peloton class-compatible studio cycle for just $599. Offer expires on November 29.

Horizon Fitness, 5.0 IC Indoor Cycle Down from $1000 Buy at Horizon Fitness $ 599 Free Shipping

The DB Method

I’ve already covered why I love the DB method, but the brand rarely offers sales, so we’re flagging this great deal available for Black Friday; 30% off sitewide, including their core product, the squat machine, and accessories. Consider a bundle, because the accessories are fantastic to use. This is one of the most challenging, no-impact workouts for the lower body, turning squats into cardio. Unlike freestanding squats, the machine helps protect knees and hips from injury. The brand also offers a ton of workout videos free on YouTube. Now $230, regularly $329

The DB Method 30% off sitewide Buy at The DB Method $ 230 Free Shipping

Nautilus T618 Treadmill

A treadmill is one of the best, low-impact, high-results cardio machines you can use. If you don’t care to jog or run, slowly building up walking on a high incline is one of the most deceptively challenging workouts you can do. Nautilus, a well-respected brand in the fitness industry, has the T618 treadmill marked down by $600 and free shipping, making this treadmill just $899 right now. The capable speed is up to 12 miles/hour and the incline will go up to 15%, so whether you are new to fitness or ready to run, this is great all-purpose equipment. The built-in fan does it for me. This sale ends soon, but Nautilus is sure to extend other savings through Black Friday.

Nautilus T618 Treadmill Down from $1500 Buy at Bowflex $ 899 Free Shipping

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons, Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons, Walmart coupons, and Macy’s coupons.