If it feels like Black Friday comes earlier and earlier each year, you’re not wrong. The week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (also known as “Turkey Five” and “Deals Week”) extravaganza is already here—for some retailers, anyway. While many of our favorite brands and e-tailers will stick to the traditional schedule and launch their sales on or after Thanksgiving, others have already kicked off their deal events. Fortunately, the earlier sales mean you can get a jump start on your gift shopping this year without having to set your alarms while you’re recovering from a turkey feast.

Black Friday has historically been regarded as the best time of year to invest in higher-priced items, like electronics, tech gadgets, appliances, and larger furniture pieces, but now you can find these pre-holiday deals on just about any product category, including beauty, subscription services, last-minute gifts... you name it.

Whether you’re looking to buy for yourself, your family, or everyone on this year’s holiday to-gift list, hopping on these pre-Thanksgiving Cyber Month sales early will give you a good chance at making sure you’re not overspending and that your gifts arrive on time. Of course, we still expect tons of stellar Black Friday and Cyber Week sales to go live next week and beyond, and we’ll be updating this list through the remainder of the month, so make sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date. Scroll through below to check out our favorite Cyber Week shopping deals.

Amazon

Amazon Black Friday Deals Amazon adds more and more deal events to their lineup each year. This year, we had two Prime Day shopping events in the summer and fall, and the mega e-tailer is kicking off a month’s worth of deals, starting with its Alexa-powered devices, premium and luxury beauty products, and more. Shop At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Apparel, Shoes, and Accessories

Allbirds Black Friday Sale AllbirdsÆ early Black Friday event is chock full of coveted, bestselling styles from the footwear brand, all marked down up to 50 percent, including the Tree Runners, the Wool Dashers, the Risers, and many more. This is Allbirds’ best sale of the year, so whether you’re in the market for new sneakers or getting a jump start on gift shopping, this sale is not to be missed. Shop At Allbirds $

Beauty

SolaWave Buy One, Get One Free Black Friday Sale Looking to reduce wrinkles, pores, and texture ahead of the holiday party season? SolaWave’s Black Friday sale has you covered. For a limited time, score buy one, get one free sitewide, including the brand’s bestselling 4-in-1 LED and Microcurrent Facial Wand, which can improve the skin in just two weeks. Shop At SolaWave $

Home

Dyson Black Friday Deals The under-the-radar early Black Friday Dyson sale is officially live and shoppable—no membership or subscription required to score up to $200 off a wide range of devices. Best of all? Unlike many discounted items in Dyson’s Outlet section, the current sale includes marked-down prices on brand-new models—not just refurbished ones. Shop At Dyson $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gadgets & Electronics

Best Buy Black Friday Best Buy’s month-long Black Friday sale includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50 percent off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack. Best Buy also rolled out a new membership program called My Best Membership, allowing for greater savings sitewide. Shop At Best Buy $

Wellness & Fitness

HigherDOSE Black Friday Sale Use the code HDBFCM at checkout. Get a jump start on your New Year’s wellness resolutions with a premium infrared sauna blanket by HigherDOSE while it’s 20 percent off. The wellness brand is also offering 20 percent off bundles and other spa-grade wellness tech, including its red-light LED face masks and Infrared PEMF Mat. Shop At HigherDOSE $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

