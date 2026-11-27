Cyber Week Is Here—Here Are the Best Sales to Shop
From Rag & Bone to Wayfair, consider this your guide to finding 2026’s best Cyber Week deals.
Get the Scouted newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. This article includes a paid placement from CVS. Prices are accurate at the time of publication and subject to change.
If it feels like Black Friday comes earlier and earlier each year, you’re not wrong. The week-long Cyber Monday (also known as “Turkey Five” and “Deals Week”) extravaganza is here. The Cyber Five event runs from Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) through Cyber Monday (Nov. 30), but there will likely be extended deals through next week as well.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have historically been regarded as the best time of year to invest in higher-priced items, like electronics, tech gadgets, appliances, and larger furniture pieces, but now, you can find these pre-holiday deals on just about any product category, including beauty, subscription services, and last-minute gifts... You name it.
Whether you’re looking to buy for yourself, your family, or everyone on this year’s holiday to-gift list, hopping on these Cyber Week sales will give you a good chance at making sure you’re not overspending and that your gifts arrive on time. We’ll be updating this list through the remainder of the month, so make sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date. Scroll through below to check out our favorite Cyber Week shopping deals.
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. Shop Here >
Amazon
Amazon Black Friday Deals
- Aloha: 30 percent off Aloha’s clean protein range, including my favorite cookie dough-flavored bars.
- Apple: Score up to 40 percent off Apple Watch models, iPads, and more.
- Bissell: Up to 35 percent off Bissell cleaning devices, including the beloved Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.
- Coop: 20 percent off select pillows and pet accessories.
- FullStar: Up to 40 percent off select veggie choppers and mandolines.
- JLab: Up to 41 percent off headphones, earbuds, and audio accessories.
- Lifepro: Score up to 30 percent off fitness and wellness devices, including vibration plates and walking pads.
- Mellanni: 40 percent off select bedding and sheets.
- Ninja: Up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances, including blenders and outdoor ovens.
- Ring: Up to 60 percent off Ring video indoor and outdoor doorbells and security cameras.
- Roku: Up to 50 percent off select streaming sticks.
Apparel & Accessories
Rag & Bone Miramar Sweatpant Jeans
- Abercrombie & Fitch: 25 percent off everything, including men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing for MyAbercrombie members (free to sign up).
- Allbirds: Up to 50 percent off bestselling men’s and women’s shoes.
- Alo: 30 percent off sitewide, plus up to 70 percent off new sale styles.
- Anthropologie: Take 30 percent off almost everything and score an extra 45 percent off sale items.
- Banana Republic: 40 percent off any purchase, including cashmere items.
- Everlane: 30 to 50 percent off *almost* everything.
- Fulton: 25 percent off sitewide and 30 percent off orders over $150.
- Huckberry: Up to 40 percent off sitewide.
- J.Crew: Up to 50 percent off almost everything, including men’s, women’s, and children’s.
- Macy’s: Up to 70 percent off clothing, accessories, home decor, and beauty.
- Madewell: Up to 70 percent off sale styles, and 40 percent off your purchase of $40 and over.
- Miron Crosby: 20 percent off the brand’s luxury (and authentic) Western boots.
- Nordstrom: Up to 60 percent off apparel, accessories, beauty, and home.
- Quince: Enjoy up to 30 percent off the brand’s washable silk, cashmere, home goods, and luxury beauty products thorugh Nov. 30.
- Reformation: 25 percent off everything plus free shipping.
- Rent The Runway: 40 percent off rental plans with the code THANKFUL.
- Sheertex: 25+ percent off rip-resistant tights and leggings, and free shipping.
- SKIMS: Up to 30 percent off almost everything.
Beauty & Grooming
Laura Geller Beauty
- Dermstore: Up to 30 percent off sitewide with the code JOY and score major discounts on luxe brands like Augustinus Bader, Metacine, Medik8, SkinMedica, and more.
- Exoceuticals: 30 percent off sitewide on the brand’s exosome-powered skincare lineup. Plus, take 41 percent off giftable bundles.
- Jones Road Beauty: Up to 20 percent off sitewide—including bestsellers and limited edition holiday kits.
- KaramMD: 30 percent off sitewide on the plastic surgeon-owned skincare line.
- LYMA: Up to 25 percent off the brand’s luxury at-home lasers and longevity supplements.
- MERIT Beauty: 20 percent off sitewide.
- Murad: 30 percent off sitewide with the code Cyber2025.
- Nira Skin: Take 20 percent off sitewide, including the beauty editor-approved Nira Precision and Pro handheld Lasers.
- NuFace: Save 30 percent off sitewide and up to 50 percent off last-chance clearance items.
- Omnilux: Score up to $275 on the brand’s derm-approved red light therapy devices.
- SkinMedica: Score 25 percent off sitewide and score a free gift with purchase for orders $300 and over.
- SolaWave: Buy one, get one free across the site.
- TRUSKIN: Score huge savings on TruSkin’s already-affordable skincare formulas, including the top-rated vitamin C serum.
Home & Kitchen
Bearaby
- Anthropologie: 30 percent off home items, including furniture, decor, and mirrors.
- Bear: Up to 35 percent off sitewide.
- Breville: Up to $300 off select espresso machines.
- AD BY CVS: Save big on gifts and essentials for a limited time.
- Dyson: Up to $250 off select hair care, purifiers, and vacuums.
- Great Jones: Up to 50 percent off.
- GreenPan: GreenPan’s 16-in-1 Frost Pro Ice Cream & Slushie Maker is $100 off for a limited time.
- Lola Blanket: Score 50 percent off the brand’s internet-viral, faux fur blankets with the code BF50 at checkout.
- NinjaKitchen: Up to 48 percent off plus exclusive bundles.
- Nolah: 35 percent off sitewide.
- Our Place: Up to 30 percent sitewide, including the Always Pan 2.0.
- Ruggable: Up to 40 percent off sitewide.
- Rugs USA: 30 percent off sitewide with the code SAVE30.
- Sabai Design: Up to 40 percent off the brand’s chic, sustainable, and pet-proof furniture.
- AD BY SOLO STOVE: Take up to $120 off fire pits.
- Tape Zoomie: Score 20 percent off sitewide on the brand’s website and 15 percent off on Amazon.
- Vitamix: Save up to $125 off bestsellers.
- Wayfair: Take up to 80 percent off home decor, mattresses, furniture, and more.
Tech & Electronics
LG Black Friday Sale
- ASUS: Save up to 60 percent off through Cyber Monday.
- Best Buy: Score up to 50 percent off tech gadgets, appliances, and electronics.
- PlayStation: Unlock huge savings on PS5 consoles, VR devices, and more.
- Samsung: Up to $1000 off TVs, including the beloved Frame TV, and up to 40 percent off monitors.
- Walmart: Up to 30 percent off on TVs, gaming accessories, appliances, and more.
Fitness, Wellness & Supplements
HigherDOSE
- Dose for Your Liver: Unlock 40 percent off one-time purchases and subscriptions.
- Elix: 30 percent off sitewide (no minimum) and a gift with purchase.
- Heat Healer: 25 percent off everything, including infrared sauna blankets and domes.
- Higherdose: 20 percent off all wellness tech and 30 percent off bundles (no code required).
- Horizon: Up to 55 percent off sitewide, including treadmills, indoor cycles, and rowers.
- Oura Ring: Up to $150 off the brand’s luxe titanium models.
- Sports Research: Save 30 percent on top-rated and filler-free supplements on Amazon, including its bestselling Vitamin D3 and K2 formula.
- Therabody: Up to 50 percent off bestsellers, including its facial devices and top-rated massage guns.
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation