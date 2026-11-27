CYBER WEEK 2026 Cyber Week Is Here—Here Are the Best Sales to Shop From Rag & Bone to Wayfair, consider this your guide to finding 2026’s best Cyber Week deals. ArtistGNDphotography/Getty Images

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Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. This article includes a paid placement from CVS. Prices are accurate at the time of publication and subject to change.

If it feels like Black Friday comes earlier and earlier each year, you’re not wrong. The week-long Cyber Monday (also known as “Turkey Five” and “Deals Week”) extravaganza is here. The Cyber Five event runs from Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) through Cyber Monday (Nov. 30), but there will likely be extended deals through next week as well.

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