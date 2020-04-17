These Etsy Board Games and Puzzles Aren’t Just Fun, They’re Beautiful, Too

I’ve been playing a lot more games since I started staying home. And because of that, my stack of board games has become a little bit much. They’re not really something I want to put out on display, so I’ve had to find places to hide them. And then I realized, I should be buying games that are beautiful, that function as home decor, too. Etsy has tons of fun games, and beautiful ones at that. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR CHESS

Chess Set I’ve been playing a lot more chess now, and since my brother stole my dad’s old board, I’ve had to find my own. This one, with hand carved pieces, is worth keeping in the family for a good, long time. Buy on Etsy $ 92 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CRIBBAGE

Cribbage Board If you’re not a big cribbage person, now’s the time to start. If you are a big cribbage person, show that off with this wonderful figured maple and cherry board. The quality here is just exceptional. Buy on Etsy $ 175 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BACKGAMMON

Hardwood Backgammon Board Don’t know how to play backgammon? Now’s an excellent time to learn. This hardwood board folds up for easy storage, and will look great on display, too. Buy on Etsy $ 375 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR DOMINOES

Wooden Dominoes I love dominoes and these wooden ones are extraordinarily beautiful, in my opinion, compared to a regular set. They also go into a nice little cloth bag so they can be tucked away for easy storage. Buy on Etsy $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A PUZZLE

Moonlight Over Euclid Puzzle Yes, even your puzzles should be beautiful, and I haven’t seen a prettier one than this. You’ll probably have to frame it once you finish it. Buy on Etsy $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

