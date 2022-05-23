Get Rid of Stubborn Butt Acne for Summer With This $20 Treatment

I remember my first battle with butt acne. It was May 2008, and I was on my eighth grade “graduation” field trip to the local water park. Normally, I am nuts for water parks, rumors about the pee-pee water be damned. But on that trip, I refused to take my shorts off and would only wade into the water up to my knees. Why? Because I had grown the largest, reddest pimple of my young life, square on a part of my butt that my tankini bottoms just missed covering. Of course, I’d been plenty prepared by health classes and talks with Mom for dealing with face acne, but even “The Care and Keeping of You” forgot to mention butt acne.

I was at a loss: none of my teenage acne washes or blackhead clearing pads could stand up to this massive zit. I was convinced that if I took my shorts off, all 300 of my fellow classmates would immediately realize I was a freak of nature. And, I was sure I had to be the only girl in the world with acne on her bum. It wasn’t until years later that I found out I wasn’t alone: millions of people deal with acne on their rear ends. And now, almost 15 years later, there are plenty of effective treatments for butt acne, including the BellamiLuxx Butt Acne Treatment Cream with Tea Tree Oil.

BellamiLuxx Butt Acne Clearing Lotion This all-natural acne-clearing formula is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

While your butt acne might seem like it can only be cleared by a nuclear bomb, BellamiLuxx’s formula is both mighty effective and safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Using pure plant extracts and tea tree oil, this blemish-erasing cream is chemical-free and so gentle that you can keep using the lotion every day—even after your derriere is clear of acne to prevent future breakouts. Studies have shown that tea tree oil has antibacterial properties, and it may even be as effective at treating acne as benzoyl peroxide. Plus, tea tree oil is able to penetrate the skin barrier, clearing up bacterial acne at its source while moisturizing and soothing skin for a clear, soft butt complexion.

To use BellamiLuxx’s Butt Acne Treatment Cream, just smooth the lotion onto the affected areas 2 times per day, or more for a particularly bad case of buttne. The formula dries quickly and is almost scentless. You can also use this lotion to treat other skin inflammation issues like folliculitis, ingrown hairs, or razor burn. Bottom line: your butt is gonna look like a million bucks this summer.

