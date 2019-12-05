Why is the most wonderful time of the year also the most stressful? According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people notice a rise in their stress levels during the holiday season. Tis’ the season to be jolly–not worried about white elephant gift shopping, large family reunions, and awkward office parties.

Luckily, you can spread calming vibes to your nice list by gifting Charlotte’s Web, some of the best CBD products on the market. If you’re not sure where to start, this guide will help you on your search.

New to the world of CBD?

Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a naturally occurring compound derived from hemp that provides support to the body. To answer the first question everyone asks, hemp is not the same as marijuana. It contains no more than 0.3% THC (so there’s no psychoactive effects) and naturally has higher levels of CBD.

According to a 2019 poll, one in seven Americans are using CBD. Some of the main benefits users experience from CBD include: a sense of calmness, helps manage everyday stresses, and aided recovery from exercise-related inflammation.

The Stanley brothers founded Charlotte’s Web specifically to help improve the quality of life for others. They are dedicated to creating the best quality CBD products. As a result, Charlotte’s Web CBD is different from most other options on the market; it is full-spectrum, meaning that consumers not only benefit from CBD, but from the other cannabinoids present in the products like CBG (cannabigerol) and CBC (cannabichromene). Plus, all Charlotte's Web products are gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO–with no BPA in the containers. Charlotte’s Web sources its hemp from American family farms and tests the hemp every five days during harvest season to ensure it is processed correctly by confirming its phytochemical profile meets standards. All in all, the hemp is tested over 20 times from plant to finished product!

Not sure what to get?

With the hectic holiday season upon us, make gift shopping easier and add Charlotte’s Web CBD to your list. Check out this collection of thoughtful, stress-reducing products–there’s something here to crush any of those seasonal anxiety feels.

Put Yourself First Aid Kit Gift 30 days of calm with the Put Yourself First Aid Kit. Recipients will get everything they need to de-stress for 30 days with Charlotte’s Web’s 17mg 30ml CBD Oil, 10mg Calm Gummies, and a set of wellness-inspired cards. These cute, designed cards will guide users on their 30-day journey with positive affirmations, activities, and useful information that helps spread a little extra holiday cheer. This box is bound to wow anyone on your list, plus you’ll save 30% off the retail price of the CBD Oil and Calm Gummies if purchased separately. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 99

CBD for Beginners: 17MG CBD/1ML Want to gift CBD, but not sure where to start? This CBD oil is a great option (and a Charlotte's Web fan favorite), including premium hemp extract, carrier oil, and flavor–that’s it. Plus, you can personalize your gift for anyone on your list by choosing from four flavor options: Mint Chocolate, Lemon Twist, Orange Blossom, and Olive Oil. Oil is a great choice for users beginning a new CBD regimen. If taking oil straight isn’t your jam, this product can be mixed into your favorite food or drink. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 75

CBD On-The-Go: Oil Liquid Capsules Need a gift for the busy and on-the-go friend on your list? Pick out the 15mg CBD Oil Liquid Capsule. These capsules are convenient and easy to swallow–they go where you go, delivering a precise serving every time. Designed to naturally maintain the integrity of its high-quality ingredients, CBD Oil Liquid Capsules are a great entry point into the world of CBD or a companion to an existing routine. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 55

CBD for Calming: Gummies One of the most perfect CBD gifts comes in gummy form at Charlotte’s Web. Formulated to tone down everyday stresses, the Calm Gummies are bite-sized to deliver zen relaxation during the holidays. This lemon-lime gummy is made with a botanical blend of lemon balm, L-theanine, and whole-plant hemp extract–there are no additives or dyes here! Try the Calm Gummies for the boost you need this season. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 55

Whether liquid or gummy, CBD is a perfect gift for anyone on your list. You can find something for everyone (and anyone) at Charlotte's Web.

