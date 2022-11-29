It's Not Too Late—The Best Post Black Friday Sales to Shop During Cyber Week

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over, but that definitely doesn't mean it's too late to score some stellar Cyber deals during the rest of the week. ICYMI, Black Friday has become more of a bona fide season than it is a single day. Many retailers and brands launched pre-black Friday sales early this year, giving customers extra time to score solid deals ahead of the post-Thanksgiving madness, and the same trend has followed suit for post-Black Friday deals.

Whether you were still too lethargic from your turkey-day coma to scroll through the endless deals or simply are looking for extra savings to be found ahead of the holidays, these post-Black-Friday and Cyber Monday sales are basically just as good as last week's, so no FOMO is in order. If you're looking to take advantage of the extended Black Friday sales all week long, be sure to bookmark this page because we'll be updating it daily with new deals as they come in.

Amazon Devices

3-Month Amazon Music Unlimited Membership: $0

All-new Echo (4th Gen): $60 (40% off)

All-new Echo Dot: (4th Gen), $29 (42%off)

Fire TV Cube: $80 (33% Off)

Fire TV Stick: $25 (50% Off)

Fire TV Stick Lite: $15 (50% Off)

Kindle: $60 (33% Off)

Kindle Unlimited Membership: $1 (95% Off)

Apparel & Shoes

Allbirds: Take up to 50% off select sneakers and clothing styles for women, men, and children.

Nordstrom: Up to 50% off select items, plus an extra 25% off

Lululemon: Save big on favorites from Lululemon

Madewell: Save up to 60% off at with the code CLICK

Outdoor Voices: Take up to 50% off

Beauty

Murad: 30% off site-wide and free shipping

Nordstrom: Save up to 20% off premium brands like Mac Cosmetics, Dry Bar, True Botanicals, and more.

Saie Beauty: Take 25% off site-wide

Tula: 40% off site-wide

Fitness

Lululemon MIRROR: Up to 50% off fitness essentials and $750 off fitness mirrors

The DB Method: 30% off the total body squat machines and accessories

Peloton: Take $300 off the best-selling Original bike

Home

Allswell: Take 25% off almost everything with code BIGSALE24

Brooklinen: Save 20% sitewide at Brooklinen

Buffy: Save 20% on all Buffy products

Burrow: Save at least 10% off sitewide

Casper: Save up to 30%

Dyson: Up to $200 off select devices

Ruggable: Take 20 to 25% off site-wide with code BF22

Kitchen

Made In: Save up to 30% off sitewide

Sur La Table: Take up to 55% off everything at Sur La Table

DASH: Black Rapid 6 Capacity Electric Cooker, $20 (20% off)

De'Longhi: Up to 20% off De’Longhi Espresso and Coffee Machines

Our Place: Up to 40% off

Tech

Blink: Take up to 60% off

Sony: Take 44% off select headphones

Google: Take up to 25% off select Google security devices

Samsung: 16% off select Galaxy smartwatches

Tile: 33% off Tile Item finders

