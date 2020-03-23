These Dish Towels Are Perfect For Sopping Up Messes In Your Kitchen

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Accents are important, especially in such a sacred space like the kitchen, but accents that are highly functional are essential. I use my dish towels likely too much. For some messes, my girlfriend says, I should use a regular towel. And while I hear her, it’s just hard not to use them. Whether you’re baking a loaf of bread, handling a burning hot handle, or cleaning the dishes and countertop, you want your go-to to be something you enjoy looking at, and love the feel of. You want them to be more than just decoration. To help you parse through, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite dish towels out there. Because yes, we’re so opinionated that we even have favorite dish towels.

FOR QUICK DRYING

Utopia Towels These towels use a Dobby weave which makes them not only soft, but extremely absorbent while drying up quickly. This means that bacteria will build up less. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR STRENGTH, BUT NOT TOO MUCH

Zeppoli Classic White Kitchen Towels These dish towels are made with strong durable fibers of cotton and won’t scratch your fine silverware, plates, pots, or pans. Plus, the 15-pack means you’ll have plenty on hand for all of your kitchen needs. Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MAXIMUM SIZE

Harringdons Kitchen Dish Towels Size does matter, according to Harringdon. These are a little larger than your average towel, so you can easily fill a bread basket with one, or sop up any mess instead of turning to a paper towel. Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MULTI-PURPOSE

Five Two Essential Kitchen Towels These upgraded dish towels are the ultimate all-in-one. Not only are they quick-drying, they have a thick weave that’s perfect for handling hot pots, and a smart, good looking design as well. Buy on Food52 $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

