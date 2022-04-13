Easter Weekend Is the Perfect Opprtunity to Score These Spring Deals

Easter weekend is officially (almost) here—is it just us or is 2022 literally flying by? Either way, whether you’re partaking in Sunday’s holiday festivities this weekend or just doing your usual routine, there are plenty of ways to celebrate thanks to these stellar Easter coupon codes and sales. Scroll through to check out the best Easter coupons and deals to shop for this week and weekend.

1-800 Flowers: 20% off Easter Flowers & Gifts with CODE: EASTERBUNNY.

Adidas: Buy One, Get One, 50% Off Select Footwear and Apparel with CODE: BLOOM.

Spanx: 10% off with CODE: WELCOME10.

Ashley Furniture: 10% off with CODE: SITE10.

