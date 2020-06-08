The Best Egyptian Cotton Sheets for a Supremely Comfy Bed

Bed sheets are pretty subjective. I’ve gotten into lengthy conversations with people about the advantages and disadvantages of percale vs. sateen. I’ve designated certain sheet sets in my rotation as good and bad based on feel (and sound. I somehow end up with noisy sheets). But Egyptian cotton is one of those fabrics that stays consistent, no matter what. It’s soft, durable, and affordable. If you’re overhauling your bed linens, we suggest some Egyptian cotton, so we’ve rounded up some of the best sheet sets you can get.

Comfy Sheets 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets These soft durable sheets come in two dozen different colors, so you can get a set that works perfectly with your bedspread. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillow cases, all in a sateen weave. Buy on Amazon $ 89 Free Shipping

True Luxury 1000-Thread-Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets If you’re looking for sheets that are all about sustainability, these are it. The oton is Oeko-Tex certified. The sateen weave keeps you cool at night, too. Buy on Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping

Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets Choose from over 30 different colors to fit your style. These crisp sheets come in a matte finish, if you’re not a fan of sateen. They have a deep, 15” pocket so you’ll never have to worry about them not fitting your mattress. Buy on Amazon $ 73 Free Shipping

Wamsutta® 350-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set These 100% cotton sheets come in soft, pastel colors that are super inviting. The cotton sateen will stay soft no matter how many times you wash and dry it and the color won’t fade, either. Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond $ 60 Free Shipping

Premium Egyptian Percale Sheet Collection Sheets like these are about as classic as you can get. The premium, long-staple Egyptian cotton is woven into a soft percale fabric. The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillow cases. Buy on Amazon $ 39

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.