These Top-Rated Fitness Trackers Help Keep You Accountable

Fitness trackers have made a big comeback. Today’s models have a wide range of functionality, from heart rate tracking to sleep tracking to monitoring the calories burned during your run. A good fitness tracker is a perfect tool for getting you more active and more sleep, giving you a deeper insight into your general health.

Today, fitness trackers have more versatile functionality where you can use models to make payments for your groceries, make and receive calls and play music. To help you pick the perfect fitness tracker, we’ve combed through the market to find the best ones for your fitness needs that are water-resistant, have long-lasting battery life, and have an attractive design.

Key Considerations

What are the limitations of fitness trackers?

Some gadgets do not produce results that are accurate enough. Errors, injuries, and wrong diet information are all possibilities. Participants in sports and fitness events can tamper with the equipment. Moreover, fitness trackers can be costly to purchase. You could have spent your money on something more beneficial if you didn’t use it. The battery life of most trackers is limited. Keep in mind that not all fitness trackers are built the same, some will be accurate and durable, while others may be a wasted purchase.

How do fitness trackers track your progress?

Most fitness trackers keep track of how many steps you take, your heart rate, and your sleeping patterns. Some include accompanying apps that allow you to track your overall progress, establish objectives, and receive advice on reaching your fitness goals. Fitbit, Garmin, and Jawbone are some of the most popular fitness tracker brands.

Scouted's Tips

Here are some of the first things to think about as you start your search.

Style: The most popular is the wrist fitness tracker, but it isn't the only one. If you're not sure whether you want to wear something on your wrist all of the time, have a look at the other possibilities.

Display: The display of your fitness tracker is crucial, so it's worth looking at the aesthetic and functionality of the gadgets you're considering. Displays come with a variety of features and specifications, including:

Touch screen display

Buttons on the sides

Black and white or color

Visibility in a variety of lighting situations

Screen Dimensions

Features: Fitness trackers have capabilities such as activity and sleep tracking, as well as heart rate monitors. Data and metrics can be considered as part of the features. If you're looking for a tracker that can help you exercise, improve your health, or address issues like weight or sleep, the data and tracking that comes with it should be near the top of your list.

Activity Tracking: There are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to activity tracking:

Your steps, distance, and other running/walking/cycling data may not be totally correct if you don't have GPS.

If counting flights of stairs is important to you, be sure your gadget includes an altimeter and records that information.

The “calories” total will only be an estimate based on steps or movement if the tracker does not monitor heart rate.

If you swim, be sure your device is indeed waterproof and capable of recording your movements while swimming.

Wyze Smartwatch Fitness Tracker It helps control all your smartphone devices and has several versatile and practical features such as find my phone, weather display, alarm, etc. This fitness tracker is responsive and has a well-lit display. This fitness tracker works in conjunction with an app. Pros: Offers 24 hours of heart rate tracking and its battery life is ten days. Monitors your sleep patterns and has a mode to keep track of the time and distance spent running. Water-resistant. Cons: Does not have a speaker. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SoundPEATS Smart Watch Fitness Tracker This tracker is vibrant and has a beautiful display. There are also multiple ways to stay connected, including through a mobile app. This fitness tracker is ergonomically designed for your convenience and ease. Pros: Document your steps, calorie burn, heart rate, and distance walk. Has twelve modes to keep track of your exercise patterns. Cons: If you’re listening to music and are on an activity simultaneously, to skip or rewind a track you have to cancel the activity. Buy at Amazon $ 46 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker with Alexa Down from $40 This allows you to track everything from steps taken to distance traveled. This fitness tracker is adjustable and fits most wrist sizes. This fitness tracker is accurate and easy to use. Pros: Equipped with a heart rate monitor that gives an accurate reading of the user’s heart rate every time the device is used. Easy to use and efficient. Cons: Battery life may not be as advertised. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Garmin vivosmart 4, Activity and Fitness Tracker This device is user-friendly and waterproof. This device is also comfortable to wear. This fitness tracker comes in a variety of colors. This fitness tracker is stylish and functional. Pros: Slim design. Easy-to-read display. Accurate monitoring and tracking. Cons: Might be difficult to connect to your device. Buy at Amazon $ 155 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fitpolo Smart Watch This device is user-friendly and responsive. This is a great choice for individuals wanting to enhance their goals. This fitness tracker has a classic, sleek design. This fitness tracker feels nice against the skin. Pros: Offers a variety of sport modes. Waterproof design. Accurate and reliable data. Cons: Not ideal for sleep tracking. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

