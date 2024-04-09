The Best Full Body Deodorants of 2024, According to Dermatologists

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s not just you—full-body deodorants really are popping up everywhere, just in time for summer. But you may be wondering, what exactly is a body deodorant, and do I actually need one? I was curious, too, so I decided to get 411 straight from the experts. According to Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York, “Full body deodorants are designed to control and mask odor in all external sites of the body.” In other words, they’re formulated to address a larger region of the body—not just your underarms—and they also offer off-label uses, including reducing chafing and preventing itch.

As with many traditional deodorants, full-body deodorants are not antiperspirants and do not contain aluminum salts to half perspiration. However, just like natural deodorants, while full-body formulas do lack aluminum, many of them are still formulated with alternative moisture-blocking ingredients to keep sweat and odor at bay. “[Many body deodorants contain] clays or powders to wick moisture, unlike aluminum salts [which] block perspiration,” says Dr. Murphy-Rose.

If you’re considering adding a full-body deodorant to your lineup, Dr. Murphy-Rose recommends considering your skin type first and foremost. For example, she recommends sensitive-skinned folks steer clear of fragrances or botanicals that “may elicit hypersensitivity reactions.” Brendan Camp, MD, another board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, echoes these sentiments, explaining that those with sensitive or eczema-prone skin should also “avoid products that contain dyes,” as they may cause irritation. For those with oily and acne-prone skin, Dr. Murphy-Rose suggests avoiding formulas with rich butters and oils.

Scroll through below to check out Dr. Muphy-Rose’s favorite full-body deodorants.

AKT Deodorant Balm “[This full-body deodorant] contains a proprietary blend of natural plant and mineral powders plus mineralized algae to neutralize odors and control moisture,” says Dr. Murphy-Rose. Its vegan and cruelty-free formula is enriched with moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter. It’s available in a handful of fragrances, including Orange Grove (petitgrain, mandarin, neroli) and The Onsen (vetiver, lavender, yuzu). Buy At Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Native Whole Body Deodorant “[This contains] magnesium oxide and piroctone olamine to control both moisture and odor,” says Dr. Murphy-Rose. It’s infused with hydrating shea butter and coconut oil, which also have natural antibacterial properties, helping keep odors in check. While the scent options, including Coconut and Vanilla, are lovely, those with sensitive or eczema-prone skin should opt for the unscented version. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Anthony No Sweat Body Defense Deodorant This innovative talc-free cream-to-powder formula not only helps reduce odors but also helps reduce chafing by limiting friction. The gentle full-body deodorant contains tapioca starch to absorb excess moisture, glycerin to condition, and vitamin E and aloe vera to soothe skin and prevent irritation. Buy At Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dove Beauty Unscented Whole Body Deodorant Cream “Infused with glycerin, lactic acid, and vitamins C and E, this body deodorant cream can be used on the underarms, chest, abdomen, back, and groin,” explains Dr. Camp. “Lactic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid [AHA] that can act as a humectant that provides moisture to the skin while making the skin less hospitable to odor-causing bacteria.” Buy At Target $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

