The Best Holiday Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With the holidays right around the corner, you may wonder what the best gifts for moms (whether it be your own mother, a new mother in your friend group, or your mother-in-law) are this year. Finding the best gift for the said mom in your list is, of course, dependent on the interests and personality of the person, but for starters, there are a few categories you really can’t go wrong with: beauty, self-care, health, home, and fashion.

If you haven’t already started your holiday shopping yet, it’s time to get started. Given the ongoing supply change issues and early shipping cut-offs for guaranteed deliveries, you’ll want to make sure you give yourself a little wiggle room. Keep on reading to find out the best gifts for mom that she’ll love to score you the “favorite child” status for a few days.

For the Beauty Lover

Fresh Sugar Collection Lip Care Set This gift is great for when winter rolls around and dry lips season officially begins. This five-piece lip set includes lip treatments, advanced therapy treatments, and balms with buildable color (sugar honey, rose, and petal). All of the Fresh products work to add moisture to the lips and leave them feeling, looking, and smelling great. Buy at Sephora $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish Save your mom money during the holiday season by gifting her some professional-quality nail polish. Instead of dropping top dollar at the nail salon, she can give herself a salon-grade manicure with this gel polish that provides color and lasts up to two weeks without a heat lamp. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rebecca Crews Matte Lipstick Pair the lip care set above with this lipstick from Rebecca Crews that dries down semi-matte and provides an intense color payoff. The cruelty-free and vegan lipsticks are available in eight gorgeous shades ranging from red and orange to purple and pink. Buy at Rebecca Crews $ 20

For the Moms In Need of Some Self-Care

Pure Enrichment PureRelief Deluxe Foot Warmer Made with soft plush sherpa lining, this cozy foot warmer offers four heat settings to keep toes warm ranging from 110 to 140 degrees. Plus, there’s an anti-slip sole at the bottom, so your feet will stay in place while in use. Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Brooks Running Glycerin GTS 2.0 Shoes Self-care for some moms looks like taking an hour to get outside and run, hike, or even just walk. Gift your mom these running shoes that provide super soft cushioning, a breathable mesh upper, and durable support for both long and short distances. They are available in women’s sizes 5 to 12 and in three colors. Buy at Brooks Running $ 160 Free Shipping

Adult Coloring Book for Women & Gel Pens Down from $19 Whether that’s adult coloring books or journaling, you can’t go wrong with these stocking stuffers. This adult coloring book is designed to boost your mood and encourage mindfulness, while these glitter gel pens are perfect for using in the book or writing letters. Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

For the Foodie Mom

Ozery Bakery SeedWise Granola This grannola are a great gift for those health-conscious moms who are looking to add more protein and fiber into their diet without sacrificing taste and flavor. Made from pumpkin, sunflower, and flax seeds, these crunch clusters taste great with yogurt, trail mix, and as a snack on their own. Buy at Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Caroline’s Cake 7-Layer Carmel Cake There’s nothing that makes people happier than a sweet treat. This seven-layer caramel cake is a great gift for moms with a sweet tooth. With layers of yellow cake and caramel, this treat will trigger feelings of nostalgia with every bite and can be enjoyed by the whole family. Buy at Caroline’s Cakes $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bobo’s Bars For the moms on the go, you’ll want to get them some of these oat bars to grab as they head out the door. Available in a variety of flavors from chocolate chip to pumpkin spice, these oat bars will leave mom feeling satisfied for hours and is great for those with dietary restrictions since it’s vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and kosher. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

For the Fashion-Forward Moms

Betsey Johnson Stack of Gifts Crossbody Bag Help your mom stay on top of the latest trends with this kitschy crossbody from Betsey Johnson. Made to resemble a stack of presents, this bag can be worn to dress up any outfit for the holidays, whether going to a party or hosting a dinner celebration. The best part? It can actually hold a lot—think keys, lipstick, phone, wallet, etc. Buy at Betsey Johnson $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

UGG Nuemal Chukka Boots There’s no such thing as having too many boots—just take a peak in your mom’s closet, and you’ll see what I mean. Add another pair of warm wool boots to her collection, like these from UGG that have a slipper-like feel but can be worn both indoors and outside. They are available in 10 colors, from black to chestnut, and in women’s sizes 5 to 12. Buy at Nordstrom $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pair Eyewear The Wanda Frames These glasses feature a cat-eye base frame for a preppy chic look and can be accessorized with the brand’s colorful magnetic frames to match any look. They can be ordered with single-vision, progressives, premium plus, or light-responsive lenses. Buy at Pair Eyewear $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

