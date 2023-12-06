Green Thumb-Approved Gift Ideas for the Plant Lover on Your List

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Some people have hobbies or interests that make them very hard to shop for when it comes to gifting. What do you get for the amateur lepidopterist, for example, or the armchair cartographer? Fortunately for you, if the friend/aunt/SO/brother-in-law in question is a plant lover, you’ll be happy to learn that people who love plants are actually pretty easy to please when it comes to gifting.

Whether the green-leaning person on your shopping list loves gardening, loves flowers, loves tending to indoor plants, or almost anything else that’s plant-oriented, we have got you covered with these great plant lover gifts we dug up.

Cowbell Self-Watering Plant Care Kit This clever plant watering system is perfect for the plant lover who also has to travel often or who loves plants but is oddly bad at remembering to water them. It holds up to 750 milliliters of water that can keep steadily adding the perfect amount of water to a potted plant for up to two full weeks. Buy At Cowbell $

Soltech Highland LED Track Lighting System The easily adjusted lighting system you get from Soltech makes getting plants the perfect amount of light easier than ever. The lights, which are rated to last for at least eight years, simulate sunshine and encourage healthy growth of indoor trees, orchids, potted flowers, herbs, or whatever else is growing. Buy At Amazon $ 169 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Plantgem Bulbs When you give the gift of plant bulbs, you truly give the gift that keeps on giving. Like for years, maybe even half a decade or more. The carefully curated “Bulb Bundles” from Plantgem are filled with a mixture of different perennial flowers that will bloom each year, filling your giftee’s life with color and reminding them of your thoughtfulness. Buy At Plant Gem $

GU GREENERY Soil Probe Elegant in appearance and fully functional, this brass soil probe lets a plant lover check the humidity level and health of the soil in their precious plants by lifting out and displaying a sample of said earth. It’s a great way to help someone help their plants. Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

“Bathing with Flowers” JIGGY Puzzle Do you have a friend who loves plants and puzzles? Combine their passions with this gorgeous puzzle from JIGGY Puzzles titled “Bathing with Flowers.” Featuring an illustration by Slovenian artist Alja Horvat, this well-made puzzle comes with a tube of glue, as it’s designed to be converted into permanent artwork once it’s completed. Buy At Amazon $ 49 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Society6 Canvas Print van Gogh Almond Blossoms If your friend loves plants and art but might not want to make said art herself or himself out of a puzzle, save them a step with an affordable but gorgeous piece of wall art like this canvas rendition of Vincent van Gogh’s Almond Blossoms painting. It can be ordered in any of three different sizes, so it will fit the plant fan’s space. Buy At Society6 $

The Science of Plants There is always more to learn, even about a favorite topic. This informative book can be read cover-to-cover, or it can be picked at in a more piecemeal way; either way, the plan lover will appreciate learning new facts about everything from Japanese maple trees to cacti to carnivorous plants and more. Buy At Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.