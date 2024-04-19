These ‘May the Fourth’ Gifts Are Jedi Tested and Approved

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

‘May the Fourth’ (aka Star Wars Day) is almost here, and for Star Wars fans, this is their 12/25. Finding a cool gift for Star Wars lovers can be tough. I should know; I’m one of them. I became a fan a long time ago (2002) of this incredible galaxy far, far, away and have a treasure trove of Star Wars merch that would make a Hutt jealous. The number one gift on any Star Wars devotee’s list is being able to use the force. While none of these gifts can top that feeling, they certainly come close.

Light of the Jedi (Star Wars: The High Republic) The newest Star Wars live-action series The Acolyte is hitting Disney+ in June and takes place at the tail end of High Republic era. This golden age for the Jedi and Republic is explored in Charles Soule’s Light of the Jedi, which tells the story of the Jedi Order’s battle against the Nihi, an anarchistic marauder group that wields strange powers over hyperspace travel. Buy At Barnes & Noble $ 23

Corkcicle Star Wars Canteen Down From $35 I got this awesome Corkcicle canteen as a gift back in 2021, and three years later, it's still going strong. The water bottle is made from stainless steel, which seems to be as durable as beskar (I’ve dropped it a few times). It keeps drinks as cold as Hoth or Rhen Var for an entire day. I have the R2-D2 version, but it's also available in designs reminiscent of Boba Fett, C-3PO, and Darth Vader. Buy At Corkcicle $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter LEGO Set You can’t talk about great Star Wars gifts and not mention LEGO. As someone who owns an unhealthy amount of sets, they are always a solid choice. I got this mini LEGO version of Din Djarin’s modified Naboo starfighter as a Christmas present from a friend. It was a fun, easy, and quick build. Plus, it shoots. Buy At LEGO $ 16

Star Wars: A Chronicle from the Pages of The New York Times This book—from The New York Times—chronicles all the paper’s coverage of the Star Wars franchise from 1976 to 2017. It's filled to the brim with jaw-dropping images, full-color ads, and must-read interviews for all the Star Wars films up to The Last Jedi. Buy At Bespoke Post $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser This might be the ultimate gift for any Star Wars superfan. Clocking in at a staggering 5374 pieces, the LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is a beast of a set. The iconic ship from the prequels and Clone Wars TV series is faithfully recreated in brick form and even comes with a display stand to proudly showcase it on a shelf. Buy At LEGO $ 650 Free Shipping | Free Returns

