Avoid the Mail. These Are the Best Gifts That Don’t Need to Be Shipped

Whether you’ve just forgotten until this point to get them a gift, or don’t want to deal with the strange and treacherous world that is holiday shipping this year, fear not. To help you get through the unique holiday season that is 2020, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts that don’t need to be shipped, but still show that you care. That means you could buy them on Christmas Eve, and you’d still have an amazing present to give this year.

3-Months of Audible If you know someone who loves audiobooks and doesn’t have an Audible membership, this is a no-brainer. Audible has thousands of audiobooks they can choose from, as well as podcasts, and with their new three month subscription, they can indulge in the all they can listen to buffet. Buy at Amazon $ 45

Beast Inside Why not give them a gift they really want? A whole year of the Beast Inside. They can customize their Cheat Sheet, listen to bonus episodes of The New Abnormal, and read Member’s Only stories, too. Plus, you’d be supporting fearless journalism. Buy at The Daily Beast $ 35

Winc 1-Month Membership Or, give them some wine. Look, 2020 is rough and if you’re worried about wine not showing up in time, a gift card to Winc, one of our favorite wine delivery services, will allow them to celebrate in style. Buy at Winc $ 60

Airbnb Gift Card This is the perfect gift for your loved one who needs a vacation ASAP. Whenever ASAP ends up being, they can redeem this gift card and thank you for their next vacay. Buy at Amazon $ 25

Babbel Membership Buy at Babbel $ 42

Allbirds Gift Card Here’s a conundrum: you want to get them shoes but you don’t know their size and don’t want to have to worry about shipping. Well, this gift card will allow them to pick out a pair they like, and get them at their own leisure. Buy at Allbirds $ 55

3-Bag Trade Coffee Subscription If you know someone who loves coffee, don’t get them a bag, get them this coffee subscription instead. This way, they can pick the coffee they want and have it delivered straight to them so it’s fresh. Buy at Trade Coffee $ 60

Baking Class Shop at Skillshare $

