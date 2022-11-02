Use GHD’s Hair Dryer for Fast, Glam Home Blowouts That Won't Fry Your Tresses

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I have a love/hate relationship with hot tools for hair. My naturally curly, frizzy hair compels me to blow-out my strands to look my best, but I despise the damage it causes. Having purchased a wide variety of hair dryers previously, I sought out a top-rated, award-winning model to invest in, to minimize everything I disliked about home blow-outs. Short of having a personal stylist, my search ended with the GHD Helios.

The first thing I noticed about the Helios hair dryer was the sleek look, but also how light it felt in hand. Quieter and lighter than my previous model, this blow dryer is especially great for people who can’t wield heavy appliances (like my mom, who has arthritis). The lighter weight means it also falls off the bath vanity less often than my previous dryer, which probably caused its eventual death rattle. I begin with partially air-dried hair, then use the dryer at the roots until my hair’s 90% dry before breaking out a volumizing, round brush. The Helios' 75 mph air flow quickly dispels wet locks, before they start to get frizzy. Once sectioned, the smaller segments of hair dry quickly, and are shinier and bouncier than with my old dryer. It has three heat settings: warm, hot and cold, and a high/low air flow option. When using the Helios, my hair dries smoother and faster, hence causing less damage than my old one. After a few months of use, my fine, highlighted hair has fewer split ends, and I actually look forward to blowing out my hair, now that it’s quick and easy. It’s no wonder reviews call it “amazing” and “the best blow dryer I've ever had.”

Besides black and white, the GHD Helios comes in several chic colors, like plum, gold and ink blue. The limited-edition orchid pink color is not only pretty–but for every pink purchase made, GHD donates $20 to breast cancer charity. GHD has raised over $22 million for breast cancer charities worldwide in the past 18 years. So purchasing GHD hot tools is an opportunity to score a luxe, essential item, while supporting a great cause—always a win. Try a GHD Helios blow dryer if you’re seeking salon-worthy blowouts at home, without the damage or stress!

