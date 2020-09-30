The Best Face Masks to Show Your Halloween Spirit, Whether You’re Trick or Treating or Not

This year’s Halloween celebration is going to be different. Some people are forgoing Trick o’ Treating while others are planning for epic costumes that include face coverings. Whether you’re having a socially-distanced costume party or just want to be in the spirit, a face mask is the perfect accessory for this year’s Halloween. We’ve scoured the internet for some festive, fun, and frightening ones for the whole family from Etsy and Amazon.

Washable Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket: If you’re looking for an everyday mask that you can wear for the week leading up to the 31st, this is it. Adjustable ear loops, flexible nose wire, and a filter pocket all make this mask a winner.

Washable Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket Buy on Etsy $ 7

Limited Edition Halloween Face Mask: Halloween is supposed to be a little scary, and these masks can help in that department. Choose from the smiles and scowls of some of the best villains out there.

Limited Edition Halloween Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 11

Machine-Washable Halloween Face Mask: These vintage-inspired masks are the perfect thing to wear throughout the month of October. There are more subtle patterns like Ouiji boards and trees, but also ghosts, pumpkins, and black cats.

Machine-Washable Halloween Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 9

Disposable Face Masks: If you plan on using these for the entire month, why not invest in a box of disposable masks in a Halloween pattern? This is a pack of 50, which means it’s plenty for you and your family this year.