The Cutest Costumes to Dress Up Your Pet This Halloween

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Halloween is nearly upon us now and before it gets too late and before you start putting together a panicked thrown-together look, it is time to start looking into good costumes. But, before you start putting together your own costume, you need to get one to take the cuteness factor of your furry friend to the next level. Getting your pet a new costume is easily the best way to up the Halloween spirit, add to your own costume’s theme or simply take some photos that will get framed in your home forever.

That being said, actually finding a good costume for your cat or dog is a much harder task than it may seem. With so many different sizes and possibilities, it can be almost impossible to make that decision. So, instead of scrolling through pages and pages of pet costumes, check out our list of the best pet Halloween costumes to buy this year below.

California Costumes USPS Delivery Driver Dog & Cat Costume Whether you’re dog hates or loves the mailman, the California Costumes USPS Delivery Driver Costume is solid choice. Designed to look just like the classic USPS uniforms, the costume comes with a cute front-facing package held up with fake mailman arms. The costume also comes with a hat for added authenticity. So, while it not be the spookiest costume, it is sure to send a fright down the spines of all the other dogs on the block. Buy at Chewy $ 17

Frisco Front Walking Cowboy Dog & Cat Costume Perhaps the cutest costume on the entire list, the Frisco Front Walking Cowboy Costume is designed for all the western fans out there. The costume has a vintage cowboy look including chaps with cow print and a big belt buckle on the front. The costume also comes with an adorable cowboy hat that fits snugly on top of your cat or dog’s head. The front walking style of the costume also means that if you look at your pet head-on, it will look like they’ve transformed into a small little cowboy which is sure to be a hit. Buy at Chewy $ 15

STAR WARS R2-D2 Dog & Cat Hoodie If you are looking for a cute costume that will be easier to wear for any of the fussier pets out there, the Star Wars R2-D2 Hoodie is the right choice. Designed like a pullover hoodie, the costume is less complex and does not come with any attachments that could be yanked off over the course of the night. The hood will allow you to get a few quick pictures of your pet dressed up (possibly on theme with the rest of your family) without bothering them all night long. The costume also comes in tons of sizes so no matter the size of the pup, you’ll be able to find the right fit. Buy at Chewy $ 20

Frisco Bumble Bee Dog & Cat Costume For a simpler look that focuses on just boosting your pets cuteness, the Frisco Bumble Bee Costume is a great option. The costume features classic bumble bee stripes and even has a small stinger on the end of it. Unlike other options, the costume also comes with wins attached to the main portion of the costume. The bumble bee costume also has an attachable headpiece with two antennas sticking out—precious! Buy at Chewy $ 15

Frisco Rooster Dog & Cat Costume Designed with a yellow body, the Frisco Rooster costume has a plume of multicolored feathers near the rear, along with a head piece featuring a classic rooster comb and two goofy eyeballs on it. The costume comes in a variety of different sizes, so you’ll be able to get your furry friend the one that fits best without any problems. Buy at Chewy $ 17

Frisco Bread Cat Costume If you want something incredibly simple that will still elicit “awwwws” all night long, make sure to check out the Frisco Bread Cat Costume. Made to fit comfortably around the neck, the costume is nothing more than a slice of bread that your cats head will fit through. I can’t tell you why it looks so cute, but it is nearly impossible to look away. The bread costume does only come in one size so make sure to measure up your kitty before you pull the trigger. Buy at Chewy $ 8

Rubie's Costume Company Jack Skellington Dog Costume For all the Disney lovers out there, Rubie’s Costume Company has you covered with a Jack Skellington Dog Costume. The costume gives your dog the classic outfit worn by the beloved star of Nightmare Before Christmas. Equipped with a big bowtie, and the pinstriped coattails, your dog will be able to bump up the spookiness for the holiday. The costume also has a headpiece with a big, smiling Jack Skellington skull on the top to help bring the entire look together. Buy at Chewy $ 27

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more pet deals, including Chewy coupons, Petco coupons, Petsmart coupons, and Walmart coupons.