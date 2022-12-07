Home

Score Big on Holiday Gifts With These Coupon Codes

HOLIDAY GIFTS 2022

There’s no reason to pay full price on gifts this season.

Scouted Staff

holiday gift coupon codes 2022

FreshSplash/iStock.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

So much of the holiday season is stressing about getting the perfect gift. There’s a lot that goes into the decision to gift something: price point, shipping window, personal likes, dislikes, etc. You may be on a budget this year, so we’ve rounded up some of the best holiday gift coupon codes to score this week.

Wine.com: Up to 50% off Wine on Sale

Edible Arrangements: Save 15% on holiday arrangements with the code FESTIVE15

Vistaprint: Up to 50% off holiday cards & wall calendars

CVS Photo: 50% off photo gifts with the code MERRY50

Shutterfly: Get up to 50% off sitewide plus an extra 10% off

Spanx: Save 30% on sale styles

Gap: Save 60% on must-gift styles plus an extra 10% with the code ADDIT

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons, Nordstrom coupons, Macy’s coupons, and H&M coupons.