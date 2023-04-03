Take a Dive Into Wellness’s Cold Plunge Trend and Boost Your Endorphins

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Formerly only found in physical therapy, medical spas, and wellness clinics, cold plunge pools for cold therapy are now becoming popular for at-home use. Athletes love incorporating cold plunges and ice baths to alleviate post-workout muscle aches and accelerated recovery into their cool-down routines. But while cold water therapy may be a buzz word in the wellness space at the moment, some research indicates that it may offer a slew of benefits.

A cold plunge pool is a type of pool designed for cold water therapy or cold water immersion (CWI). It typically consists of a small pool or tub filled with very cold water, between 55 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The idea is rooted in Scandinavian rituals: immerse your body in cold water for a short period of time, and reap health benefits like increased blood flow and endorphin release.

To use a cold plunge pool, you would typically enter the pool and submerge your body in the cold water for a brief period of time, usually around two to five minutes (or as long as you can take!). The pool is typically designed to be deep enough to immerse your body completely, but not so deep that you can't touch the bottom. Many cold plunge pools are made from materials like stainless steel or concrete, which can help retain the water's frigid temperature.

These cold water plunges may also help to reduce inflammation, improve circulation, boost metabolism and jumpstart sluggish immune systems. Some people also use cold plunge pools to help them recover from intense exercise or athletic training. But you don’t have to be a professional sports star to get one of these cold plunge pools for yourself. In fact, we found a few fairly affordable and convenient cold plunge pools that are perfect for any space. Scroll through below to check out our top picks for at-home cold plunge pools.

The Ice Barrel While the Ice Barrel is not the most expensive option on our list, it is still an investment—but it also delivers spa-like results, requiring little effort on the user. It can hold up to 105 gallons of water and has enough space to comfortably submerge almost anyone. Despite its large size, it is easy to move around and store when empty and is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. The plastic exterior is made from recycled materials and helps to keep the water temperature constant. Additionally, the Ice Barrel comes with a step stool, protective cover, and lid, and is available in two colors: black and desert tan. Buy At Ice Barrel $ 1199 Free Shipping

Cold Plunge The Plunge is one of the most popular choices for athletes looking for a reliable ice bath tub. Best of all, the Plunge is engineered with built-in filtration and UV sanitation functionalities (no plumbing required), so you can literally use water from your garden hose and never have to worry about cleaning it after use. This is a pricey investment, but it’s the closest model to what you find in a professional wellness facility and doesn’t requires very little effort. This is the most luxurious option on the list, and will deliver a spa-like soak every single time. Buy At Cold Plunge $ 4999 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Polar Monkey The Portal The Portal is a steel thank equipped with inlet and outlet connections, a drain valve, pump, built-in water filter, and hoses, allowing you to a have profesional-quality soak in your own home. It’s about two feet wide, two feet deep, and four or six feet long (depending on which model you choose), allowing for nice full-body immersion. Reviewers say that it’s a breeze to set up and it can be used indoor or outdoor. Buy At Polar Monkey $ 2840 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Explore Fitness Large Portable Ice Bath The compact and convenient Explore Fitness Portable Cold Plunge Pool is great for those looking for a quick and easy way to reap the benefits of cold water exposure, but who live in a studio apartment (or don’t want to shell out $1,000+ for a luxury version). The pool is made from high-grade, durable PVC and can be easily set up and filled with water using a garden hose or any other water source. The pool also comes with a powerful and energy-efficient chiller that can cool the water to temperatures as low as 39 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing for a refreshing and invigorating cold plunge experience. The pool can comfortably accommodate one to two people and is designed with safety and comfort in mind, with a non-slip interior surface and sturdy handles for easy entry and exit. When not in use, the pool can be quickly and easily drained and folded up for convenient storage. Buy At Amazon $ 290 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Therame Studio Inflatable Bath Tub The ThermaeStudio Mobile bathtub is a portable solution for cold water immersion therapy. Plus, at just $115.99, you’re unlikely to find a cold plunge pool that costs less than this without sacrificing quality. Made from durable and puncture-resistant PVC, the pool is designed to be easily set up and filled with a garden hose or any other water source. It also comes with a chiller that can cool the water to temperatures as low as 41 degrees Fahrenheit, providing a refreshing and invigorating cold plunge experience. The pool has a spacious design that can comfortably accommodate up to two people and features a non-slip interior surface and sturdy handles for easy entry and exit. When not in use, it can be quickly and easily drained and folded up for convenient storage, which makes it perfect for use at home or on the go. Buy At Amazon $ 116 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ALEKO Natural Pine Hot Tub & Cold Plunge Tub Down from $1500 When Katy Perry said, “you’re hot then you’re cold,” perhaps she was talking about the ALEKO HT2PIN Natural Pinewood Hot Tub. The dual hot tub and cold plunge pool is a luxurious and relaxing option for those looking to unwind in style. Made from high-quality natural pinewood, this tub has a sleek design that will complement any outdoor living space. It can comfortably accommodate up to two people and has a spacious interior that allows for full-body immersion. The tub comes with a built-in heater that can heat the water to temperatures of up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, providing a soothing and therapeutic experience for the user. But the insulated tub can also be filled with ice and cold water to double as a cold plunge pool. It also includes an integrated filtration system that helps keep the water clean. Buy At Amazon $ 1350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

