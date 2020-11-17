Getting the New iPhone for the Holidays? These Are the Best iPhone 12 Accessories to Get Right Now

Waiting on the latest and greatest from Apple is like a rite of passage. The new iPhone announcements always come with a flurry of must-buy accessories. This year, with the news that the new iPhone 12 has MagSafe charging capabilities, a new camera design, and more, there’s a lot to consider. Oh, did we mention that not only is there no headphone jack, but you won’t get headphones or a charging brick included when you buy?

While this may seem like Apple just wants you to spend more money after dropping hundreds on a new phone, I see it as an opportunity. You can curate an army of accessories that you enjoy using, rather than just dealing with what came in the box. We’ve rounded up some of the best cases, chargers, and more to help you make the most of your new phone.

Cases

totallee Thin iPhone 12 Pro Max Case If you’re going to spend a bunch of money on the latest and greatest phone, you should take care of it. This thin but durable case is made to protect every inch of your phone while adding little-to-no bulk to the overall feel. Buy on Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping

OtterBox Symmetry Series Case I’m a phone-dropper, so a heavy-duty case is a must for me. If you’re the same, the OtterBox Symmetry case is the one to get. It’s thin but durable and made to last. Plus, it has antimicrobial properties to keep the bacteria at bay. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping

Impact Case The new iPhone 12 also comes in a mini, which needs a case just as much as the big one. Casetify has a massive selection of cases, but the Impact Case is where it’s at. It comes in a handful of colors and is made with qìtech, Casetify’s proprietary shock-absorbing material. Buy on Casetify $ 55 Free Shipping

Chargers and Charging Bricks

Catch 2 Not only does this wireless charging pad have no dead zones (no more waking up with a dead phone after not placing it in the perfect spot), but you can charge multiple things at once. Buy on Courant $ 150

Apple MagSafe Charger The new iPhones now have MagSafe charging, which means they can magnetically attach to chargers to allow you to use your phone without having to plug it in. Buy on Target $ 40 Free Shipping

Anker USB C Charger I own two of these charging bricks and cannot recommend them enough. Not only do they allow you to utilize the USB-C port to charge your device faster, the secondary USB-A port means you can easily charge two devices at once Buy on Amazon $ 26

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro, $199: Apple really wants everyone to get Airpods and it’s not a bad idea. The newest Airpods Pro re sweat and water resistant, feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless case gives you 24 hours of power on a full charge.

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds, $23: If you want to try your hand at wireless earbuds but don’t want to spend too much, these Aukey ones boast a ton of high quality features for a bargain price. They feature touch controls and one-step recognition, so once you pair them to your phone, they’re paired for good.

