Lube Can Make Your Sex Life As Smooth As Possible — Use One of These

Please use lube during sex. Use it with partners. Use it alone. Definitely, absolutely, use it hand over fist during anal. No matter how wet you get, you can always use more lube. It’s so much more than a way to troubleshoot dryness; it’s a way to make sure that the only friction is the kind you want. A good lube is also part of safer sex, since it can reduce the risk of tissue microtears and barrier breakage.

If you’ve only ever used common brands like KY Jelly or Astroglide or similar, it can be hard to consider the benefits of upgrading your lube game. After all, those lubes are cheap, readily-available, and stay slipperier for so much longer than their body-safe counterparts. But that’s because they contain glycerin, a sugar that makes yeast infections more likely. Glycerin also gives lube a higher osmolality, which can irritate and dehydrate the skin. The trade-off with glycerin-free lubes is that you’ll have to reapply more often – in my opinion, a small price to pay.

The following lubes are glycerin- and paraben-free. If you have sensitive skin, it’s a good general rule to also avoid anything scented, flavored, or warming. Even so, every body is different, so do a quick skin test with any new lube by massaging a few drops into your inner wrist before putting it anywhere else. If your skin doesn’t like it, don’t use that lube. (I also recommend tasting any lube before, uh, tasting any lube, especially in a context where making a dramatic retching noise would not be appreciated.)

And while most of the below lubes claim to be non-staining, if you love your linens – or just not having a wet spot – put down a moisture-blocking Liberator Fapscinator Throw to protect them just in case.

Sutil Luxe Body Glide Water Based Lubricant The least irritating water-based lubes for vaginas fall within the vagina’s natural pH range. With a pH of 4.5, Sutil Luxe is a light lube that’s well within that scope. It gets its body-safe slick from plant-sourced hyaluronic acid and comes in an eco-friendly biodegradable tube. Buy on Spectrum Boutique $ 15

Sutil Rich Body Glide Water Based Lubricant Anal pH is higher, usually around a 6. Gel-like anal lube Sutil Rich has a pH to match, while still staying within an acceptable vaginal range. It’s viscous even though it’s water-based, and includes stimulating horny goat weed. Pair it with a lube shooter if you want to get deep. Buy on Spectrum Boutique $ 16

Sliquid Naturals Sassy Lubricant Sassy is a water-based lube that feels nearly like silicone if you haven’t used a silicone lube in a while. It’s thick and longer lasting, and the same cushion that makes it a great anal lube also makes it fantastic vaginally. It comes in 2, 4.2, and 8.5 ounce bottles and 0.17 ounce packets – perfect for stashing in a pocket next to your favorite safer sex barrier if spontaneous hookups are ever a possibility again. Buy on Spectrum Boutique $ 12 Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

Sliquid Naturals H20 For sensitive skin, the fewer ingredients there are in your lube, the better. Sliquid’s H20 is straightforward with four ingredients (after water) and a pH in the low 4 range. Buy on Babeland $ 2

