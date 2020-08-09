A Fridge Whiteboard Was the Answer to My Grocery List Dilemma

One of the only good things to come out of quarantine has been the uptick in home cooking I’ve been doing. From first-try recipes for dinner to tried and true salads for lunch, I’ve been using my kitchen at least 2x more than during the Before Time. That means keeping my fridge stocked with groceries and my pantry full of staples. A grocery list is a must. But rather than sifting through random notes on my phone or memos on my coffee table, I decided instead to invest in a whiteboard that sticks directly to my fridge.

This whiteboard has acted as everything from a grocery list, to a cocktail recipe board, to a space to doodle. When my boyfriend or I recognize we need something while cooking, like olive oil or parmesan cheese, we can just reach for the marker and write it down. It’s incredibly convenient and has allowed us to make educated, purposeful trips to the store without forgetting anything.

There are a few options when it comes to magnetic whiteboards. I opted for one that is fully magnetic and sticks directly to my fridge, but you can also get ones that are more heavy duty. The markers usually have magnets too, in order to keep them right where you need them. I’ve even used a magnet to hold up a reusable paper towel to act as an eraser. It’s a simple item, but one that has helped us avoid the headache of forgetting what you really need.

kedudes Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet Buy on Amazon $ 15

