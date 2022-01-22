My Fiancé and I Have Never Slept Better Thanks to This Next-Level Hybrid Mattress

I'm not going to lie—in the past, I've always thought I slept better when I'm by myself than I do with a partner beside me, which has made the quest for finding the best mattresses for couples with different preferences quite the challenge over the course of my adulthood.

Even when I was a kid, I hated sleepover parties because I'm a finicky sleeper with on and off insomnia. I tend to overheat when I sleep, I like absolute silence (falling asleep with the TV on a sleep timer is a NO for me) and white noise (I even sleep with a fan on full blast even in the dead of winter for the sound), and I toss and turn a lot. Now that I'm engaged to a wonderful partner, I actually like sleeping beside him (heck, I'm even pro-cuddling now), but we do have different mattress preferences. My fiancé also has chronic neck, shoulder, and back pain and prefers an extra firm mattress, whereas I like a bit more give with memory foam.

When we moved in together, we went back and forth on which one of our beds we'd be keeping—I hated his mattress and he hated mine. Alas, we agreed to meet each other halfway and invest in a new one, especially since his previous mattress wasn't doing his back any favors. Enter the Casper Wave Snow Hybrid Mattress, a.k.a. the perfect mattress for couples with different preferences—especially if one or both partners is a hot sleeper.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress The first morning after we slept on our new Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress, my partner said he woke up with significantly less back pain and the relief lasted all day. Buy at Casper $ 3395 Free Shipping Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond $ 3395 Free Shipping

As I mentioned, I'm a hot sleeper and I hate waking up with night sweats, which makes this temperature-regulating mattress a literal dream come true for me. Despite being engineered with Casper's proprietary Snow Technology which allows the mattress to get six degrees cooler than previous models, my fiance has never once complained—unless I steal all of the covers in the night, which admittedly, happens rather frequently. The Hybrid Snow mattresses also feature Casper's QuickCool™ Cover that delivers a 24 percent cooler to the touch feeling upon climbing in bed compared to the brand's original Wave Hybrid mattress.

My fiance, on the other hand, is remarkably impressed by the level of support and back pain reduction he's experienced during the couple of months we've been sleeping on this medium-firm mattress. It's designed with similar specs to Casper's original Wave Hybrid Mattress, which is their best mattress for back pain sufferers for 2022, including "ergonomic zones" equipped with supportive gel pads for improved spinal alignment. The original Wave Hybrid Mattress is essentially the same mattress as the Snow, minus the next-level and super-advanced cooling upgrades, so it's also a great option for those with normal temperature-regulating preferences.

Our old mattresses were either far too firm (his) or way too bouncy (mine), but the Wave Hybrid Mattresses offers the best of both worlds between a traditional coil mattress and memory foam models, except they're upgraded with savvy bonus features. Not only has our sleep quality drastically improved thanks to our beloved new mattress, but our sex life has too. I won't go into the details out of the fear of my mom reading this, but between its temperature regulating properties (the cooling properties mean less sweat and less mess), minimal bounciness (because you don't always want to feel like you're on a trampoline or vanishing into quicksand when you're going at it), and supreme noise control (squeaks and creaks, begone!), I'm sure you get the idea.

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress Designed with Zone Supoort technology and targeted gel pods, this mattress helps to promote continuous optimal spinal alignment, which can help reduce neck, back, and hip pain—even for side sleepers and those of us who toss and turn all night. Buy at Casper $ 2895 Free Shipping Buy at Amazon $ 2895 Free Shipping

