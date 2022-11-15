Get a Jumpstart on Healthy Eating Before the New Year With These Meal Kit Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking to get a jumpstart on healthy eating ahead of the new year or are looking for an easy and affordable way to cut down your time in the kitchen, there are plenty of meal kits and meal delivery services on the market to help. Many of these services offer fresh ingredients you cook yourself, while others send pre-made meals that require a couple of minutes on the stovetop or in the microwave to prepare. Scroll through below to check out the best meal kit coupon codes and deals to shop this week.

Fresh N Lean: Sign up and get $20 off your first meal plan delivery.

Fresh N Lean Discount applied at checkout. Shop at FRESH N LEAN $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Green Chef: $5.99 per meal on your first box, and the first box ships free with the code GREENCHEF599 at checkout.

Green Chef Shop at Green Chef $

Blue Apron: Get $180 off across your first six orders plus free shipping on your first order.

Blue Apron Shop at Blue Apron $ Free Shipping

Factor 75: $120 off your first five boxes with the code TDB120OFF.

HelloFresh: 70% off your first box, plus 20% off your 2nd, 3rd & 4th boxes with the code HELLOFRESH70.

